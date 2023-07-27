Grid operator Transpower scopes private cloud infrastructure for critical systems

Follows rebooted plans to refresh its private telco network, TransGo.

Credit: Transpower

Electricity grid operator Transpower is seeking a replacement for its fully managed on-premise private cloud infrastructure.

The cloud hosts Transpower’s VMWare and Oracle environments for its critical application systems and an Oracle environment for its corporate estate.

Two critical services currently hosted in the private cloud are the SCADA sensor network and Transpower's wholesale electricity market system.

The SCADA system provides real-time industrial control and telemetry monitoring of New Zealand’s electricity transmission grid connecting power generators with regional retail distribution companies and large-scale power consumers.

The procurement comes as the Department of Internal Affairs is discouraging agency investment in in-house infrastructure through an updated cloud-first policy that removes IaaS from its definition of cloud.

However, while the new policy directs agencies to adopt public cloud services in preference to traditional ICT systems, state owned enterprises such as Transpower, while encouraged to follow the advice, are not mandated to do so.

Both the SCADA and market system are also categorised as critical services, vital to the on-going operation of New Zealand’s electricity system, creating a strong argument for greater direct control.

Transpower's corporate Oracle environment includes various financial as well as data warehousing systems.



The company is seeking registrations of interest as the first stage of a two-stage procurement to select a shortlist of respondents who will be invited to respond to a tender.

Earlier this year, Transpower also reignited investment in its TransGo private telco network after deferring investment for several years.

In its 2022 annual report, the grid operator said its ten highest daily peak loads over the past decade all occurred in the previous year.

While industrial loads were set to increase, data centres would be a key player driving future demand, as evidenced by projects from DCI Data Centers, Datagrid and Amazon, the grid operator said in its 2022 annual report.

DataGrid has bought a 43-hectare site near Invercargill and applied for resource consent to build a 150MW data centre. DCI Data Centres, meanwhile, was planning a 10MW data centre in 2023 and a 40MW data centre in Auckland in 2024.

ASX-listed Next DC joined the fray earlier this year.

Transpower began shifting to its first private cloud platform in 2017. In 2021 it reappointed DXC Technology to manage its Oracle and Linux environments in a five-year deal.