AWS reveals A/NZ start-ups for inaugural GenAI Accelerator

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has unveiled 10 start-ups from Australia and New Zealand to take part in a new accelerator focused on generative artificial intelligence.

From Australia, the following companies have been chosen to take part in the six-week program: Ajust, Deciphr, Nullify, Outread, Predelo, Stori and UsefulBird.

The Kiwi cohort, meanwhile, will consist of Clearhead, Sahha and Storybird.ai.

Over the next six weeks from late July to August, start-ups will undergo the generative AI, which will consist of technical training from fellow founders and AWS engineers, among others.

The program will also include mentorship from AI and machine learning industry leaders, including from AWS, Square Peg, Sapia.ai, Dovetail and others.

Start-ups will also gain access to AI models, a go-to-market strategy tailored to generative AI and machine learning stack optimisation, with up to $200,000 in AWS Credits to “support the compute power that generative AI models require”.

Upon completion of the six-week program, the start-ups will also be able to pitch on a demo day, which will involve investors, potential customers and other start-up community members.

Earlier this year, AWS released a new service, dubbed Amazon Bedrock, that provides multiple foundation models designed to allow companies to customise and create their own generative AI applications — including programs for general commercial use.

The service provides users with foundation models from AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Stability AI, and Amazon, accessible via an API.