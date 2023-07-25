First AML partners with Actionstep to ease pain of money-laundering compliance

Conducting AML processes can take hours and become costly when outsourced to law firms.

Milan Cooper (First AML) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand anti-money laundering technology developer First AML is partnering with Actionstep to ease the burden of international compliance.

Auckland-based First AML services thousands of compliance experts around the globe, helping reduce the time and cost of international customer due diligence.

Actionstep's legal practice management software, meanwhile, was built to help growing mid-size law firms save both time and money while ensuring processes were both compliant and secure.



However, conducting AML processes can take many hours and become costly because lawyers typically have high hourly billable rates.

It can also be a mundane task for law teams, forcing staff having to put other responsibilities on hold. Storing and managing AML data is also a time consuming and often manual process.

To combat this, First AML and Actionstep are partnering to ease the verification process by delivering a holistic AML verification and workflow management platform integrating compliance requirements for customer identification, verification, auditing and data storage.

The integration will speed information collection, breaking down ownership structures and achieving high verification rates instantly, the partners said.

Melissa Pauling, business improvements and innovation manager at Wellington-based Gibson Sheat Lawyers. said AML was taking a "horrific" amount of time.

"We told our staff to record their time and pass it on to our clients but this wasn’t always happening which led to significant revenue leakage," Pauling said.

Gibson Sheat embarked on a search for a solution that would ensure a consistent process across its offices and deliver a central storage space.

“We didn’t just want an ID check solution,” Pauling said. “We do source of wealth and funds checks, entity structures, etc. We wanted something that would reduce the burden on staff, has an upfront cost that can be recovered and we wanted to make it easier for our clients to do it when it suits.”

For the year ended 2022, Gibson Sheat recovered 89 per cent of the cost of First AML. The 11 per cent not recovered was by choice.

“Our partnership with First AML marks a new milestone in streamlining compliance processes," said Christian McLaughlin, VP of global partnerships at Actionstep.

"This integration fosters a safer, more efficient environment, blending advanced technology with robust security to enable our users to focus on what truly matters – serving their clients with confidence and integrity."

Milan Cooper, CEO at First AML, said the integration would support law firms in the UK, New Zealand, Australia and globally looking for a tightly integrated, trusted PMS and AML partnership.

"Ensuring AML processes are compliant, secure and fast is paramount, and we’re pleased to be working with Actionstep on this journey," Cooper said.

The integration will be supported by Brisbane-based Verlata Consulting, which specialises in the implementation, delivery and training of legal software solutions for private practice law firms and in-house legal departments.

In 2020, US private equity firm Serent Capital Partners purchased 84.25 per cent stake in Auckland-based Actionstep.

Locally, Jade Software also develops and markets an AML platform, dubbed Jade ThirdEye.