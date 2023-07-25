Menu
Cisco’s Oliver Tuszik steps down as global channel chief

To take on new role as president of the Europe, Middle East and Asia region from August 1.

Credit: Cisco

Cisco’s Oliver Tuszik has relinquished his role as senior vice president of global partner sales and will take on a new appointment as president of the Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA) region from August 1 onwards.

Cisco will name its new global channel leader in the coming weeks, according to a LinkedIn post by Tuszik.

Tuszik will be taking on the EMEA role from Wendy Mars.

Addressing the vendor’s partners, he shared his continued commitment to the channel ecosystem.

“I’ve worked with what is without question, the absolute best partner community in the world – #CiscoPartners!” wrote Tuszik. “Even in my new role, I will be your advocate and will continue to support and utilise what we started and have been accelerating over the past five years.

“Perform and Transform [channel strategy], simplifying your experience, focusing on your profitability – we’ve made a lot of progress, but there’s more work to do.”

Tuszik, who became Cisco’s global channel chief in 2019, was formerly the CEO of Computacenter Germany – one of the vendor’s largest global partners.

He brought his unique experience being deep in the ecosystem to manage and grow its global partner organisation, where he always believed that a vendor’s success was dependent on navigating the “age of the partner”.

Tuszik and his family will return to Germany for his new role after moving to the US to serve out of Cisco’s headquarters.

“What a privilege it’s been to be part of Cisco’s headquarters, working alongside great leaders to influence and shape our future, and see and experience what makes us unique,” wrote Tuszik.

“I can tell you, it’s the people. From the world-class technologists and our teams in the field to the many people behind the scenes – all are working together to deliver value to our customers and help our partners differentiate and grow. It’s impressive.
 
“I’m excited about my new adventure with the #CiscoEMEA team. I’ll carry forward all that I’ve learned and experienced in the US and across the globe and apply it in this next chapter of my journey. No doubt, I’ve got big sneakers to fill, Wendy Mars. You and the team have done amazing work, and I look forward to learning from everyone and winning together.”


