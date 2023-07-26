Menu
Microsoft unveils TypeChat library for building natural language interfaces

Microsoft unveils TypeChat library for building natural language interfaces

Open source TypeScript library uses type definitions to retrieve structured responses from AI models that are type-safe.

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Microsoft with its TypeChat library is looking to enable easy development of natural language interfaces to large language models (LLMs) using types.

Available on GitHub, TypeChat is an open source library that uses TypeScript and generative AI to bridge natural language, application schema, and APIs. TypeChat uses type definitions in your application to retrieve structured AI responses that are type-safe.

Introduced July 20 by a team featuring C# and TypeScript lead developer Anders Hejlsberg, a Microsoft technical fellow, TypeChat addresses the difficulty of developing natural language interfaces, with apps relying on complex decision trees to determine intent and collect required inputs to take action.

TypeChat replaces prompt engineering with schema engineering, TypeChat’s creators said. Developers can define types that represent the intents supported in a natural language application. This could be as simple as an interface to categorise sentiment or more complex, such as types for a shopping cart or music application.

After the developer defines the types, TypeChat constructs a prompt to the LLM using those types and validates that the LLM response conforms to the schema. If validation fails, further language model interaction is used to repair the non-conforming output. TypeChat also summarises the instance and confirms that it aligns with user intent.

Developers can install TypeChat through NPM:

npm install typechat

TypeChat also can be built from source:

npm run build

Elaborating on TypeChat, its creators said that the recent “rush of excitement” around LLMs has raised many questions for developers. While chat assistants have been the most direct application, there have been questions regarding how to integrate these models into existing app interfaces, such as how to augment traditional UIs with natural language interfaces and how to use AI to convert a user request into a form that apps can operate on. TypeChat is intended to answer these questions.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftTypeScript

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 