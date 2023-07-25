Menu
Code42 adds customisable insider risk alerts to Incyder

Code42 adds customisable insider risk alerts to Incyder

Code42's Incydr now enables security teams to create context-based insider risk alerts using customisable indicators.

Shweta Sharma Shweta Sharma (CSO (US))
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Data recovery and cyber security provider Code42 has added custom insider risk indicators (IRIs) to Incyder, its SaaS-based data protection software designed to allow security teams to detect and respond to information exposure and exfiltration from corporate computers, cloud-based systems, and email programs.

The new IRI capability is available immediately as part of Incyder at no extra cost to users, and aimed at enabling security teams to customise their insider risk alerts based on needs specific to their business and industry, allowing prioritisation of sensitive events.

“While there is often heightened attention and numerous protections placed on highly-regulated data, it has been historically difficult for businesses to protect their intellectual property and strategic data from insider events,” the company said in a news release. “With the new IRIs, Code42 Incydr data protection allows teams to prioritise and focus their efforts on their most important files.”

IRI allows domain specific customisation

As intellectual property and business-specific data differ across business sectors, Code42 Incydr’s new IRI capability will enable security teams to define and customise alerts for specific and relevant file types. This can be done by adjusting the risk settings to add more weight to certain file names, types, sources, and destinations.

“If insider risk management is important to an organisation, then customisation and tailoring to the environment is much better than not having that available,” said Michael Sampson, an analyst at Osterman Research. “Minimising false positives and false negatives in such environments is critical to not overwhelming analysts.”

A manufacturing company, for instance, can heavily weight their CAD drawings, just as technology companies can prioritise data being moved from high-value sources, such as Git repositories, according to Code42.

In addition to custom IRIs, Code42 Incydr data protection allows security teams to adjust their response to alerts, including by blocking unacceptable user activity.

Sampson said that different types of insider threats may require different responses.

“There’s the accidental one, which is best handled by questioning the employee to confirm if they are doing what they intend to do,” Sampson said. “Then there’s the malicious one, where insiders seek to steal something that isn’t theirs to take, e.g., IP, confidential data. In that case, it should be quietly intercepted, blocked, and escalated for mitigation, e.g., interaction with the employee, or greater monitoring of what they are doing.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Code42

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 