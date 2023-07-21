South Auckland STEM attracts 1,200 students towards tech pathways

Students immersed in the world of tech and innovation

L-R: Mary Aue and Irene Naidu (South Auckland STEM) Credit: Foundry

More than 1,200 ākonga (students) from local schools attended to experience tech demonstrations including augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) and hear from a wide range of companies about potential career paths.



The South Auckland science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) conference and expo, held at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau, sparked engagement with technology and interest in career pathways for the community.

An initiative of “effective social media company” Coconut Wireless, the conference and expo aimed to immerse students and whanau into the world of tech and innovation and expose ākonga to the various pathways available into STEM careers.

Coconut Wireless managing director Mary Aue said the event was about bringing the STEM ‘village’ – schools, churches, families and students - together to help the wider tech industry understand what these opportunities mean for the South Auckland community.

“South Auckland wants this, and we need – and must – have it,” Aue told Reseller News. “Everything we do must have the community around it.

“South Auckland wants to be part of innovation. We’re calling out to the village to help us.”

Co-organiser and Fujitsu senior sales lead Irene Naidu is using her connections within the channel community to connect the tech industry with her community.

“I really wanted to bring the ‘tech team’ together, from reseller to vendors and distributors, all under one roof to showcase the different areas within the tech sector, because it’s really lacking in South Auckland,” she said.

“They [tech companies] didn’t know how to engage with the community in South Auckland, and South Auckland doesn’t know how to reach out to the tech space. So, between Mary and I, we’re trying to bring it all together.”

For Aue, the most exciting aspect of the event is seeing the “bonfire” that was lit with the students.

“We were expecting a spark, but we’re seeing bonfires. People know you need to ‘do’ technology, but they’ve never seen it or touched it.”

Microsoft NZ managing director and A/NZ chief partner officer Vanessa Sorenson virtually delivered the conference opening keynote, sharing some of her personal journey into tech.

She emphasised the importance of driving diversity in the industry. “Currently, across Australia and New Zealand only 27 per cent women and, sadly, the stats for Māori and Pasifika in tech are only 2-4 per cent,” she said.

She highlighted the various skills that people in the room possess that would position them for a career in tech, that they might not think about. For example, Sorenson stated that the many people in the room who raised their hand when asked who plays Minecraft are already developers.

“The tech industry is about communicating with others, it’s about solving problems, and it’s about creating change,” she said.

Keynotes from MP for Māngere, Hon Aupito William Sio and Auckland Business Chamber CEO Simon Bridges echoed Sorensen’s sentiments, both noting the opportunities for “anyone and everyone”, from all backgrounds, in STEM.

Further panels covered insights from tech leaders and community members on the topics of innovation, sovereignty, student perspectives and the wider STEM village.

The event was funded personally by Aue alongside a $20,000 donation from Auckland Business Chamber initiative Tech Step, driven by its Maori and Pacific relationship manager Jonny Faamatuainu.