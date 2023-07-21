Menu
GitHub Copilot Chat available in a preview for businesses

GitHub Copilot Chat available in a preview for businesses

GitHub has made a beta release of its AI-powered coding chatbot available to all customers of GitHub Copilot for Business.

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

GitHub has made a limited public beta release of GitHub Copilot Chat available to all customers of GitHub Copilot for Business, giving these users a context-aware, conversational programming assistant within their Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code development environments.

Previously, GitHub Copilot Chat was available only through a private, gated beta program. Coplot Chat provides context-specific, real-time coding assistance, including:

  • Guidance such as best practices, tips, and solutions tailored to specific coding challenges.
  • Code analysis, breaking down complex concepts and explaining code suggestions. Complex concepts can be broken down and code snippets explained.
  • Troubleshooting, identifying issues, offering suggestions, explanations, and alternative approaches.
  • Suggested remediations for security issues in code.

GitHub Copilot for Business users can sign up for the beta at github.com. Users are able to use the beta via Visual Studio Code and Visual Studio extensions. Developers with GitHub Copilot Chat will be able to execute complex tasks with simple prompts, according to GitHub.

Announced July 20, the wider beta serves as a first step in bringing GitHub Copilot X to enterprises, featuring technical previews of generative AI and GPT-4 for developers. GitHub Copilot Chat goes beyond being a chat window, GitHub said. It is contextually aware of the code the developer has typed and any error messages that are displayed by the IDE.

Microsoft previously previewed Copilot Chat for GitHub Copilot in Visual Studio Code. GitHub Copilot has raised concerns and a lawsuit regarding the fairness and legality of its use of publicly available code. The technology has been trained on billions of lines of code and has been used all over the world, GitHub has said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags GitHub

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 