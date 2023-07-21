Menu
Spark elevates strategy and regulatory leader

Spark elevates strategy and regulatory leader

John Wesley-Smith was an architect Spark's $900M passive mobile infrastructure asset sale.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
John Wesley-Smith (Spark)

John Wesley-Smith (Spark)

Credit: Supplied

John Wesley-Smith is joining Spark's top-table "squad" as strategy and regulatory director, starting 1 August.

Wesley-Smith joined Spark in 2005 and has led the telco's regulatory team for 14 years, currently as regulatory and industry affairs lead. 

As such, Wesley Smith has "significant knowledge of the sector and the drivers of value within it", Spark told shareholders this morning.

He also played a pivotal role in Spark's major capital investments and transactions, including the recent sale of a majority stake in the company's passive mobile infrastructure assets.

"John has a deep understanding of how technology is evolving, and the global trends that will shape the markets we operate in and is well placed to lead the ongoing evolution of our strategy into the future," said Spark CEO Jolie Hodson.

Spark's $900 million sale of mobile infrastructure to the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan last year differed from similar sales by its rivals in that Spark only sold a 70 per cent share in the assets.

The transaction, which valued the entire business at $1.175 billion, involved 1263 sites nationwide. $350 million of the proceeds were returned to shareholders through an on-market share buyback.

Wesley-Smith was also one of eight members of the government's digital and media expert group advising then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on how the Government could tackle social media issues arising from the Christchurch mosque shootings.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags regulationTelcoregulatoryTelecommunicationssparkpassive mobile tower assets

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 