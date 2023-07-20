University of Auckland leans on Rimini Street to focus on ERP migration

Jo Batchelor (University of Auckland) Credit: Supplied

The University of Auckland (UoA) has expanded its use of Rimini Street services to allow its IT team to focus on a looming ERP migration.

The university will now use a suite of services collectively called Rimini One and including Rimini Support for Oracle, Rimini Manage to manage its existing platform and Rimini Protect for security.

While the UoA's core Oracle application was already being supported by Rimini Street, the university had to manage competing applications with a very limited number of IT staff. At the same time, the pool of skilled engineers familiar with the university's current ERP system was shrinking.

This crunch became a catalyst for the university to review its technology strategy.

Based on a cost and resource needs analysis, the university decided against upgrading its Oracle applications as the ROI was insufficient. Instead, it elected to migrate to a next-generation, composable ERP platform in a project expected to take a decade to complete across multiple phases.

As Rimini Street was already familiar with the university's technology landscape it became the first choice when it came time to selecting a managed service provider to take on the day-to-day operation of UoA's HR system. This enabled the re-allocation of the university's IT team’s time to focus on the ERP migration.

“The value of Rimini One isn’t just about enabling the move to a new system, but to build out a roadmap that is proactive and designed to last,” said Jo Batchelor, head of product engineering at University of Auckland.

Having Rimini Street as a trusted partner also provided greater confidence and capabilities as the university progressed through its complex ERP migration, Batchelor said.

Based on Rimini Street’s analysis and recommendations, the university performed an internal audit of its ERP platforms, learning the scope and amount of data in their HR and finance systems that they would need to protect.

“There is a huge amount of data in our HR, finance and campus solutions that we need to make sure is absolutely safe and secure,"Batchelor said. "The extra layer of security that Rimini Protect provides us is a solution we cannot afford to be without."

Daniel Benad, group vice president and general manager of Oceania at Rimini Street, said the relationship helped the university to positively impact the community by offering more robust learning programmes at affordable cost.

The university has also been working on cloud enablement with AWS for several years.