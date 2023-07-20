Chillisoft strikes Qualys distie deal

Will provide local expertise on Qualys solutions, including demos, certified engineers and channel development.

Alex Teh (Chillisoft) Credit: Chillisoft

Chillisoft has inked a distribution deal with Qualys to bolster its cyber security portfolio.

Through the deal, the cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions vendor has provided Chillisoft with local expertise on Qualys solutions including demos, certified engineers and channel development.

“We’re looking forward to supporting our customers and their cyber risk management strategies with Qualys’ unique solutions, especially as organisations strive to demonstrate positive and material impact from their cyber security programs amidst tightening budgets and the need for consolidated toolsets,” said Alex Teh, Chillisoft CEO.

Qualys’ Christchurch-based technical account manager Mike Simpson will work with the New Zealand specialist cyber security distributor to scope the needs of local customers.

The partnership supports Qualys’ global growth strategy through both value-added reseller (VAR) and managed security service provider (MSSP) channel partners, said Simon Ractliffe, Qualys regional general manager Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

"Chillisoft will provide an integral local extension of the Qualys team,” he added.

"Their well-established presence, combined with highly competent and certified engineers, will greatly aid our mission to help organisations measure, manage and operationalise cyber risk across their IT, cyber security and business teams."

Ractliffe joined Qualys in September alongside inaugural channel director Paul Digby as part of a regional expansion, which the vendor touted a “fundamental” part of its growth and investment in A/NZ.