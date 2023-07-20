IBM, One NZ, Datacom most 'attractive' NZ IT employers: Randstad

Richard Kennedy (Randstad New Zealand) Credit: Supplied

IBM, One NZ and Datacom have been named New Zealand’s “most attractive” ICT employers in a report from HR and recruitment specialist Randstad New Zealand.

In the Employer Brand Research report, IBM topped the local list, recognised for its financial health, career progression opportunities and salary and benefits. It also appeared on the list of the top 20 overall employers in New Zealand.



Telco One NZ came in second, recognised also for its financial health alongside job security and convenient location.

Third was Datacom, making the podium for financial health, opportunities for career progression and job security.

“The sector remains a significant contributor to the New Zealand economy with the continued growth in digitalisation investments and public cloud adoption driving demand for IT skills,” said Randstad New Zealand general manager for technologies Tony Grantham.

“This reinforces the sector’s position as one of the most attractive industries for candidates who are looking for the whole package – a great place to work, attractive salary and benefits and long-term career opportunities.”

Overall, IT and telecommunications came in at tenth place in the most attractive industry sectors for job seekers. With New Zealand’s unemployment rate reaching a low of 3.4 per cent in 2023, the employment market is tightening for employers and giving job seekers more choice.

With a study group of 4,302 New Zealand workers focusing on employer brand perception, the study found that salary alone is no longer enough for talent retention.

Increasing in importance is non-remuneration benefits and personal career growth. Work-life balance, attractive salary and benefits, job security and good training topped the list of job seeker priorities.

The findings also show a decrease in employee movement as economic uncertainty becomes top of mind.

“Our findings show that only 16 per cent of workers changed employers in the last six months compared to almost a quarter (24 per cent) last year,” said Randstad New Zealand country director Richard Kennedy.

“This indicates that the ‘revolving door’ of three to six months ago has slowed considerably. Instead, workers are hunkering down with their employers to ride out the current market uncertainty.

“The challenge for New Zealand businesses now becomes identifying ways to de-risk the move for employees wanting to move but needing the certainty of job security.”