Google Cloud seals all-of-government cloud deal in NZ

Paul Dearlove (Google Cloud) Credit: Supplied

Google Cloud has joined hyperscale cloud rivals Microsoft and AWS in negotiating a cloud framework agreement with the NZ government.

All-of-government cloud framework agreements negotiated through the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) provide standardised and simplified access for eligible government agencies to buy public cloud and professional services.

Under the terms of the deal, Google Cloud will provide to a suite of professional cloud services and tools, allowing government agencies to modernise their legacy systems and build new applications to serve New Zealanders.

Designed to reduce complexity and simplify the contractual process, the agreement covers Google Cloud Platform (GCP) including data and analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning tools, Google Workspace, as well as professional cloud services and security operations services.

“Cloud technology plays a critical role in solving complex problems for Aotearoa across both national and local levels,” said Paul Dearlove, head of Google Cloud NZ.

“This government agreement is a welcome addition to Google Cloud's rapidly growing presence in New Zealand's enterprise, education and SME sectors and we are aware that security of data and the digitisation of government are critical to building trust in the public sector."

The framework agreement builds on Google Cloud’s investment in New Zealand and Dearlove's appointment to lead the unit last November.

It also comes as the government's lead digital agency, DIA, doubles down on encouraging cloud through a revised policy that removes IaaS from its definition of cloud and discourages the purchase of in-house infrastructure.

Last year, Google Cloud also announced plans for its first local cloud region, offering resiliency, low-latency connectivity, and scalability to local customers.

Those customers are known to include The Warehouse, Trade Me and Fletcher Building. Google told Reseller News it had also recently started working with online consumer lender Harmoney to build a unified platform that used data and AI to drive better business outcomes.

Media company NZME is also a customer of Google Cloud and had seen a significant lift in engagement and readership driven by the platform's analytics and machine learning, Google said.

Google's local trading subsidiary reported $10.8 million in "cloud reseller revenue" for the year to 31 December 2022, up from $8.7 million in 2021.

It is not known what percentage that represents of total sales booked however intercompany payments also reported could indicate Google Cloud's local sales are over $100 million.

Google NZ did not engage on that subject.

According to a Google sponsored Economic Impact Report, the new cloud region will support a predicted $4.2 billion in productivity benefits between 2025 and 2030.

Google has been active in New Zealand since 2007. Other government initiatives include the Google in Schools Agreement with the Ministry of Education to provide schools using Google solutions with digital tools that support safe modern digital learning environments.

Google is also part of the Digital Boost Alliance with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, offering digital training and expertise to support the digitisation of small businesses.