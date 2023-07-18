BCM One acquires Pure IP, including Auckland office

Credit: Photo 30458460 © Jannoon028 | Dreamstime.com

US-based global communications and managed service provider BCM One has acquired enterprise voice communications provider Pure IP.

As a result of the deal, Pure IP’s Auckland office will mark BCM One’s first step into New Zealand and will expand the latter's portfolio of cloud-based voice solutions for Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex and Zoom.

UK-based Pure IP specialises in integrating voice across communication platforms, systems and applications. It claims to have been one of the original launch partners for Microsoft Operator Connect and is a Managed Modern Workplace Solutions Partner with Teams Calling Specialisation.

Pure IP has offices in Auckland, Sydney, London and San Francisco. Its New Zealand office in Rosedale is home to the Pure IP Group Holding Company as well as a “multi-functional operations centre” for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, including the corporate finance headquarters.

“The operations have long been pivotal in serving our APAC regional customers, as well as providing support as part of the 24/7 coverage we offer for our multi-national clients,” said Ian Guest, Pure IP marketing director.

Guest explained to Reseller News that there has been no change in operations following the acquisition. However, the acquiring company is “very US-centric”, he said, and has purchased Pure IP to “increase its international footprint as part of a growth strategy, so New Zealand operations are only likely to grow.”

BCM One CEO Geoff Bloss said that the purchase brings the company into a new era of communications services.

“Pure IP’s expertise migrating enterprise customers from PBX and UCaaS platforms to Microsoft Teams is a perfect complement to the BCM One portfolio,” he said.

“Additionally, Pure IP’s international footprint enables us to extend our platform of services to customers worldwide.”

The acquisition was first signalled in April. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.