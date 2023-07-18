Menu
BCM One acquires Pure IP, including Auckland office

BCM One acquires Pure IP, including Auckland office

New Zealand operations likely to grow.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Photo 30458460 © Jannoon028 | Dreamstime.com

US-based global communications and managed service provider BCM One has acquired enterprise voice communications provider Pure IP.

As a result of the deal, Pure IP’s Auckland office will mark BCM One’s first step into New Zealand and will expand the latter's portfolio of cloud-based voice solutions for Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex and Zoom. 

UK-based Pure IP specialises in integrating voice across communication platforms, systems and applications. It claims to have been one of the original launch partners for Microsoft Operator Connect and is a Managed Modern Workplace Solutions Partner with Teams Calling Specialisation. 

Pure IP has offices in Auckland, Sydney, London and San Francisco. Its New Zealand office in Rosedale is home to the Pure IP Group Holding Company as well as a “multi-functional operations centre” for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, including the corporate finance headquarters. 

“The operations have long been pivotal in serving our APAC regional customers, as well as providing support as part of the 24/7 coverage we offer for our multi-national clients,” said Ian Guest, Pure IP marketing director. 

Guest explained to Reseller News that there has been no change in operations following the acquisition. However, the acquiring company is “very US-centric”, he said, and has purchased Pure IP to “increase its international footprint as part of a growth strategy, so New Zealand operations are only likely to grow.”

BCM One CEO Geoff Bloss said that the purchase brings the company into a new era of communications services. 

“Pure IP’s expertise migrating enterprise customers from PBX and UCaaS platforms to Microsoft Teams is a perfect complement to the BCM One portfolio,” he said.

“Additionally, Pure IP’s international footprint enables us to extend our platform of services to customers worldwide.”

The acquisition was first signalled in April. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 