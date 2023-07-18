Datacom to bring Genesys to Alinta Energy

Will roll out Genesys Cloud CX as Alinta builds new contact centre.

Stacey Tomasoni (Datacom) Credit: Datacom

Datacom has signed a deal with Australian energy provider Alinta to roll out a new contact centre as-a-service solution using Genesys Cloud CX.

According to Datacom, the deal will see the provider deliver cloud customer experience capabilities, bringing together all voice, text and digital communications.

Genesys Cloud CX is an omnichannel contact centre-as-a-service solution that brings voice and text communications together in a single interface.

The Genesys Cloud platform is intended to support Alinta’s recent investment in an Australia-based contact centre.

Intended to 'go live' in September, the contact centre will encompass 250 staff and be based in Morwell, Victoria.

Datacom’s managing director Stacey Tomasoni said the project will help Alinta Energy differentiate through customer experience.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Alinta Energy over the next two years,” she said. “Genesys Cloud is a powerful platform that enables us to solve a diverse range of rapidly evolving problems, exceeding customer expectations. We are equally excited about the possibilities we have mapped out together that will enhance support for the Alinta Energy team in their continuous pursuit of exceptional experiences.”

Alinta Energy general manager of customer engagement Cindy Vandecasteele said Datacom and Genesys will bring together all voice, text and digital communications with the tools to “delve deeper into customer issues”.

“With a move to renewable energy our industry is transforming rapidly, and we want to make sure that our customers can interact with us through a channel that suits them,” she added. “Whether that’s through a website chat or app, via email, on the phone or social media. We want to be there for our customers when they need us on the channel that’s right for them.”

Datacom Group recently announced its net profit after tax had fallen from NZ$28 million in 2022 dipping to NZ$2 million into the red for the year ending 31 March.

During the period, group revenue lifted from NZ$1.45 billion to NZ$1.49 billion, while net profit before tax fell considerably from NZ$41 million in 2022 to NZ$8 million.

At the end of last year, Datacom won a $4.5 million contract to rip out Service Australia’s legacy HP servers and replace them with Dell Technologies.

The five-year deal sees Datacom phase out Service Australia’s HP private cloud fleet and implement Dell’s own hardware as part of the Enhanced myGov Project.







