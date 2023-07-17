Lenovo promotes Angela Roberts to NZ channel lead

Angela Roberts (Lenovo) Credit: Supplied

Lenovo’s Angela Roberts has been promoted to New Zealand channel manager, leading channel efforts covering Lenovo’s Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Intelligent Device Group (IDG).



She joined Lenovo in 2021 as a distribution account executive, strengthening the company’s relations within the local channel community and driving Lenovo’s ‘One Channel’ strategy.



Prior to Lenovo, she held product management roles at Ingram Micro and Tech Pacific.

“It has been an incredible journey so far and an honour to work alongside our talented team to achieve new heights and continue to grow our partnerships across the region with our One Channel strategy,” Roberts said.

“I am committed to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and customer-centricity, which will enable us to further strengthen our position as a market leader in New Zealand.”

Roberts will report to head of commercial and channel distribution in Australia and New Zealand, Luke Skinner, who was appointed last month. She will also continue to work closely with New Zealand general manager Libby MacGregor.

“Angela has been a key piece of our New Zealand team and consistently demonstrates exceptional leadership skills and an unwavering dedication to delivering outstanding results,” MacGregor said.

“In doing so, she has established a strong reputation for Lenovo with our local channel community, which is evident in the outcomes she drives for our partners.

“On top of that, Angela is a champion for sustainability and social impact, embodying Lenovo’s core values.”

Earlier this year, Lenovo launched a new channel framework for its 360 partner program said to bring a “range of benefits and improvements”, including a simplified tiering structure, greater incentives, reduced KPIs, an unspecified broad range of sales and technical enablement.

According to the vendor, the update will also increase earning potential by uncapping rebates for partners and distributors and increasing the rebate percentage on over-achievement for all distributors and partners.



