Menu
Lenovo promotes Angela Roberts to NZ channel lead

Lenovo promotes Angela Roberts to NZ channel lead

Promoted from prior distribution account executive role.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Angela Roberts (Lenovo)

Angela Roberts (Lenovo)

Credit: Supplied

Lenovo’s Angela Roberts has been promoted to New Zealand channel manager, leading channel efforts covering Lenovo’s Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Intelligent Device Group (IDG).

She joined Lenovo in 2021 as a distribution account executive, strengthening the company’s relations within the local channel community and driving Lenovo’s ‘One Channel’ strategy. 

Prior to Lenovo, she held product management roles at Ingram Micro and Tech Pacific. 

“It has been an incredible journey so far and an honour to work alongside our talented team to achieve new heights and continue to grow our partnerships across the region with our One Channel strategy,” Roberts said. 

“I am committed to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and customer-centricity, which will enable us to further strengthen our position as a market leader in New Zealand.”

Roberts will report to head of commercial and channel distribution in Australia and New Zealand, Luke Skinner, who was appointed last month. She will also continue to work closely with New Zealand general manager Libby MacGregor. 

“Angela has been a key piece of our New Zealand team and consistently demonstrates exceptional leadership skills and an unwavering dedication to delivering outstanding results,” MacGregor said. 

“In doing so, she has established a strong reputation for Lenovo with our local channel community, which is evident in the outcomes she drives for our partners.

“On top of that, Angela is a champion for sustainability and social impact, embodying Lenovo’s core values.”

Earlier this year, Lenovo launched a new channel framework for its 360 partner program said to bring a “range of benefits and improvements”, including a simplified tiering structure, greater incentives, reduced KPIs, an unspecified broad range of sales and technical enablement. 

According to the vendor, the update will also increase earning potential by uncapping rebates for partners and distributors and increasing the rebate percentage on over-achievement for all distributors and partners.



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Lenovo

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 