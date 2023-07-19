Menu
Soft Solutions inks distie deal with password manager Keeper Security

Systems based on zero trust added to Soft Solutions' cyber security portfolio.

Chris Fitzgerald (Soft Solutions)

Distributor Soft Solutions is bringing password and passkey management technology from Keeper Security to New Zealand.

The alliance aims to address growing demand for robust password security and enhance digital protection for businesses across the region as cyber security threats grow.

As well as password and passkey management systems, Keeper also offers scalable secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging, all based on a zero-trust and zero-knowledge security model and end-to-end encryption.

"Keeper's expertise in password security, with its proprietary encryption model, aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering top-tier technology solutions," said Chris Fitzgerald, managing director at Soft Solutions.

"Together, we can empower organisations to strengthen their digital security and protect their sensitive information effectively."

John Andrews, VP of global channel at Keeper Security, said Soft Solutions' market understanding, reputation, and extensive customer base made it an ideal partner. 

"By combining Soft Solutions' expertise with Keeper's password and privileged access management solutions, we can help businesses effectively address password security challenges and provide them with the advanced tools they need to protect their digital assets," he said.

Keeper, which opened a new Asia Pacific headquarters in Tokyo in May, said it further differentiated its offer through dark web monitoring, secure file storage, single-sign on integration, compliance reporting and detailed event logs.

Keeper’s latest offering, KeeperPAM, delivers enterprise-grade password, secrets and privileged connection management within a unified, cost-effective SaaS platform.

Earlier this month, Soft Solutions also picked up distribution of Sophos' cyber security software in New Zealand.


