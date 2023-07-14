Microsoft to ‘migrate’ legacy CSP to NCE from 2024

Claims the migration date is “based on partner requests for help”.

Microsoft has flagged its intentions to migrate offers based on its cloud solution provider (CSP) structure to its new commerce experience (NCE) from January 2024.



Microsoft said it would begin “migrating commercial legacy seat-based subscriptions to new commerce” and is “based on partner requests for help”.

“We know that managing customers' business on two platforms is burdensome,” Microsoft claimed.

Previously, the vendor set out the auto-renewal end date for legacy CSP subscriptions for 11 July last year, but then decided at the time to continue supporting them past this date.

Legacy subscriptions that the vendor migrates over will be set to an annual term, with the same billing plan and seat counts that the customers had in legacy.

The specific date for the switchover will take place on the date of subscription renewal, starting with subscriptions renewing in January 2024 and continuing throughout the 2024 calendar year, Microsoft stated.

After the migration, partners will have seven says to either cancel the subscription or make changes to the subscription term.

“We recommend that you manage your customers' migrations. If your customers want monthly subscription terms in new commerce instead of annual terms, you should migrate them before the legacy subscriptions reach their end of term in 2024,” Microsoft said.

The vendor also claimed the benefits of proactively migrating a subscription, which can be done from now for commercial offers, includes the ability to amend terms and conditions and socialise the change with indirect resellers and others in a partner’s ecosystem.

Meanwhile, public sector legacy offers can be actively migrated at any point from November 2023, while multiyear offers need to be published in the legacy offer matrix.

These latter legacy offers however will be migrated by Microsoft from the start of January last year, just like the legacy commercial offers.