Menu
Elon Musk launches xAI to take on ChatGPT-maker OpenAI

Elon Musk launches xAI to take on ChatGPT-maker OpenAI

The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe, the company said on its official website.

Anirban Ghoshal Anirban Ghoshal (Computerworld (US))
Comments
Credit: Supplied

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has launched a new generative AI venture, dubbed xAI, to take on the likes of OpenAI — the maker of ChatGPT.

“The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe,” the company said on its official website.

Musk, who was a board member of OpenAI at the time of its inception in 2015, has also roped in Center for AI Safety’s director Dan Hendrycks to be a part of xAI’s advisory team.

In May, the members of the Center for AI Safety signed an open letter warning that AI evolution could lead to an extinction event and suggested that controlling the technology should be a top global priority.

However, Musk, who has been a vocal critic of ChatGPT and the general direction that other companies are taking on generative AI, said xAI will not look to explicitly program morality into its AI engine but rather try to make it understand the true nature of the universe in order to make it safer, Reuters reported.

xAI, which is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, has so far hired 11 AI engineers who have contributed to notable innovations while working at companies such as DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, Tesla, and the University of Toronto.

These engineers include the likes of ex-DeepMind staffer Igor Babuschkin, former Microsoft staffer Greg Yang, and former Google staffers Tony Wu and Christian Szegedy.

These individuals, according to the newly formed company, have led breakthroughs and development of technology such as the AlphaStar gaming program, Google’s Minerva AI, OpenAI’s GPT-3.5, and GPT-4 large language models.

The company is also looking to hire experienced engineers and researchers to expand its technical team.

Incorporate in March, xAI is a new legal entity, different from Twitter, which has been renamed X Corp, Musk clarified.

However, Tesla and Twitter will work closely with xAI to design the new generative AI engine, the company said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags generative AI

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 