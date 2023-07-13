N4L appoints Jeremy Banks as new chair

Jeremy Banks (N4L) Credit: Supplied

Jeremy Banks (Ngāti Rārua, Rangitāne ki Wairau, Ngāti Kuia) has been appointed the new chair of Crown-owned organisation Network for Learning’s (N4L) board of directors.

He was previously N4L’s deputy chair and HR and remuneration committee chair. He replaces Colin MacDonald, who completed his term as both chair and board member.

Banks is a software developer with experience in growing software start-ups and governance. His first start-up was founded on his desire to encourage more people to take up learning te reo Māori through the app Tipu, the success of which led to the creation of his company Plink Software.

“N4L is doing some very important work — helping keep schools and kura safer and more secure online and providing equal opportunity and access to online learning, which can allow all ākonga (students) in Aotearoa to thrive regardless of their culture, background or geographic location," Banks said.

MacDonald served as N4L chair from March 2019, steering the organisation through the pandemic and global supply chain shortages.

“It’s been an honour and a privilege to serve as their chair for the last four years,” MacDonald said.

“With humility and hard mahi, N4L just ‘gets on’ with providing a safer and more secure learning environment for schools and kura. Their expertise allows learners to focus on learning and teachers to focus on teaching.

“N4L has a very bright future and I’m looking forward to seeing what they achieve in the coming years.”

Banks was appointed chair by N4L’s shareholding ministers — Minister of Education Jan Tinetti and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson. He is supported by five other directors on the board: Sharon Cresswell, Anthony Briscoe, Claire Curran, Ming-chun Wu and Elle Archer.

N4L said in the past five years, it has grown from providing a basic firewall service to schools and kura to becoming a purpose-driven organisation connecting and supporting more than 2,450 schools and 900,000 users.

It claims to account for a quarter of the country’s daytime business internet consumption.

In March, N4L struck new partnerships with five IT companies – TTS, MB3, Isometric Solutions, GoCloud and Entity Hub – to support the delivery of the Te Mana Tūhono (the power of connectivity) programme on behalf of the Ministry of Education.

Te Mana Tūhono is a long-term programme that involves the design, procurement, replacement and support of Wi-Fi networks in schools and kura across the country.