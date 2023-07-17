Zespri clocks $122.8M spent on 'Horizon' SAP rollout

Dan Mathieson (Zespri CEO) Credit: Supplied

Kiwifruit giant Zespri is forecasting ongoing investment in its massive SAP-based transformation over the next three to five years.

As of 31 March, the co-operative's total investment in its "Horizon programme" ERP rollout had reached $122.8 million after investment of $50.2 million in 2022/23.

When costs were first revealed in August, 2021, the total budget for the project was put at $160 million and it was expected to be completed in 2024. Reseller News is enquiring about Horizon's current expected cost.



"Implementation has not been without some challenges due to the size and nature of the scope of work being

undertaken," Zespri told shareholders in its annual report, released earlier this month.

"This resulted in a 90-day delay to our major tranche one go-live which was completed in November 2022."

Tranche one of Horizon included the full migration of core finance and financial planning capabilities, and the first phases of investment in global supply and demand planning, sales order and pricing management, and in-market supply-chain and fruit inspection, and quality claims processes.

Zespri is deploying SAP's S/4HANA private cloud edition, a key part of its RISE with SAP programme that offers "business transformation as a service".

The extra project costs come at a challenging time for Zespri, which reported revenue of $4.1 billion for the cyclone-affected year ended 31 March, 2023, down from $4.4 million in 2022. Net profit after tax was $238.7 million, down from $361.5 million.

"Our annual results reflect an incredibly difficult 2022/23 season for the kiwifruit industry," Zespri CEO Dan Mathieson and chair Bruce Cameron jointly reported. "On orchard, growers were forced to respond to a range of adverse weather events, both in New Zealand and in our offshore growing regions.

The co-op will also roll out several SAP digital supply chain applications including SAP global trade services, integrated business planning, and logistics business network. SAP's analytics cloud and solutions from SAP partners OpenText, Tricentis and Celonis also featured in the roadmap.

The second phase of the programme, now under way, will look at grower enablement, quality management and integrated business planning.

The project is being led by Deloitte which is executing with Zag and Sysdoc. Zag has been owned by Accenture since October 2020.

"Since go-live, there has been a period of stabilisation as our people, processes, and new systems are bedded

into business-as-usual," Zespri's latest annual report said.

As the focus shifted to the next tranche, Zespri said it would be able to use investment made to date to complete the co-op's shift away from legacy systems or to add capabilities long-awaited by its growers and the wider industry.

"The next tranche on our digital roadmap is a multipronged approach, with priority placed on completing our end-to-end supply chain transformation from New Zealand and non-New Zealand supplied fruit, our integrated quality management processes and systems, and getting our grower enablement programme of work under way," the report said.

"We expect all of these initiatives will require ongoing annual investment over the next three to five years to fulfil the vision and capability Zespri is striving for in our digital-led 2030 strategy."

Measures of project success would centre on process maturity and system performance, data insights and learning, digital engagement across grower communities and the wider industry, and being responsive to shifts in demands.

Zespri told co-op members its Horizon programme represented a significant investment in updating outdated systems and processes that were no longer fit for purpose given the size of its business nor scalable for the growth it expected in future.



"Our business systems span several value streams and are complex given the integrated nature of our operations and the diverse global markets in which we operate," the annual report said.

"The first tranche of Horizon was therefore focused on setting up our digital platform and beginning the challenging process of transitioning and migrating away from legacy systems to modern, robust, and scalable solutions that will drive business insight and performance."