Menu
Netpoleon partners with Pentera for APAC

Netpoleon partners with Pentera for APAC

Will distribute solutions across A/NZ and ASEAN.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Francis Goh (Netpoleon)

Francis Goh (Netpoleon)

Credit: Netpoleon

Value-added distributor Netpoleon has announced a partnership with automated security validation vendor Pentera across Australia, New Zealand (A/NZ) and ASEAN. 

Pentera offers adversary techniques across multiple IT attack surfaces, which provides a roadmap for customers to reduce their security exposure. 

“Joining forces with partners that understand our customers’ IT and security needs is paramount for us," said Michael Tan, VP of sales at Pentera Asia Pacific (APAC). “Netpoleon has a mature security practice and solid track record in the region, making them a strong choice for Pentera’s next phase of growth in APAC. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.” 

Netpoleon Group CEO Francis Goh said Pantera’s security validation solution ensures that customers' security readiness is always maintained. 

"By leveraging the Pentera solution, our customers can continuously validate the effectiveness of their security across their multiple attack surfaces," Goh added. 

Singapore-based Netpoleon also extended its Asia partnership with OpenText’s cyber security suite into Australia and New Zealand in May to bolster its security position. 

As a result, the enterprise management and cyber security specialist now sells its data privacy protection, identity access management, application security and operations solutions to A/NZ partners.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Netpoleon

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 