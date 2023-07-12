Netpoleon partners with Pentera for APAC

Will distribute solutions across A/NZ and ASEAN.

Francis Goh (Netpoleon) Credit: Netpoleon

Value-added distributor Netpoleon has announced a partnership with automated security validation vendor Pentera across Australia, New Zealand (A/NZ) and ASEAN.

Pentera offers adversary techniques across multiple IT attack surfaces, which provides a roadmap for customers to reduce their security exposure.

“Joining forces with partners that understand our customers’ IT and security needs is paramount for us," said Michael Tan, VP of sales at Pentera Asia Pacific (APAC). “Netpoleon has a mature security practice and solid track record in the region, making them a strong choice for Pentera’s next phase of growth in APAC. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Netpoleon Group CEO Francis Goh said Pantera’s security validation solution ensures that customers' security readiness is always maintained.

"By leveraging the Pentera solution, our customers can continuously validate the effectiveness of their security across their multiple attack surfaces," Goh added.

Singapore-based Netpoleon also extended its Asia partnership with OpenText’s cyber security suite into Australia and New Zealand in May to bolster its security position.

As a result, the enterprise management and cyber security specialist now sells its data privacy protection, identity access management, application security and operations solutions to A/NZ partners.