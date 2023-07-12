Datacom inks all-of-government cloud contract

Datacom's cloud services are delivered from, and subject to, New Zealand law.

Justin Gray (Datacom) Credit: Datacom

The Department of Internal Affairs has signed an all-of-government agreement with Datacom for public cloud services.

The agreement, signed in early July, is a pan-government contract to provide eligible agencies with public cloud and professional services under standardised terms.

"The rapid pace at which the technology landscape is evolving creates both opportunities and challenges for government," said Justin Gray, managing director of Datacom New Zealand in a LinkedIn post today.

"The cloud framework agreement enables Datacom to further support agencies and deliver the best solutions and services to Aotearoa and all of its communities."



The post said Datacom was a long-standing supporter of digital transformation across government agencies and of the benefits that come with creating better experiences, streamlined operations and new delivery models.

A post by the Department of Internal Affairs said the benefits of the deal were that Datacom’s public cloud services were delivered from data centres in New Zealand and operating under New Zealand law.

The agreement also leveraged the scale of government agencies as a single customer and provided those agencies with negotiated consumption-based discounts for public cloud services.

The agreement also simplified contractual processes for agencies.

Datacom said its team was looking forward to helping to support agencies across government to realise their visions.



The company's strategy was to build out its cloud framework agreement catalogue in conjunction with customers and partners to ensure it was bringing services and solutions to government agencies that best supported their digital transformation needs.

Datacom already had its own public cloud platform, powered by VMWare, and worked alongside a number of vendors and partners to enable and optimise its platforms. In addition to VMware, these included Dell, HPE, Cisco, Veritas, Red Hat, Veeam, Hashicorp and AvePoint among others.

Datacom is the second local firm to bag a cloud framework agreement after Catalyst Cloud in March 2022.















