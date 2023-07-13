Menu
Lánluas appoints Steve Victor as NZ country manager

Lánluas client base in New Zealand "quadrupled" in the past year.

Steve Victor (Lánluas Consulting)

Credit: Supplied

Sydney-based Lánluas Consulting has appointed Steve Victor as its first New Zealand country manager. 

Lánluas is a provider of enterprise systems consulting and licensed products for TechnologyOne customers.

Auckland-based Victor brings more than fifteen years of experience in sales leadership and was most recently enterprise sales manager for Australia and New Zealand at MYOB.

He has also held roles at OneNet and Insite Technology (Renaissance Corporation). 

The consultancy’s New Zealand operations were previously handled by regional client director Matthew Lucarelli alongside Victoria and Tasmania. 

Lánluas chief executive John Speed said the New Zealand business is experiencing strong growth, necessitating a dedicated country manager. 

“Over the last year, the Lánluas client base in New Zealand has quadrupled. As a result, we have increased our team of on-the-ground consultants by 50 per cent, complemented by our international resources,” Speed said. 

“Steve’s appointment as the inaugural dedicated country manager for New Zealand marks a significant milestone. We look forward to accelerating the velocity of our growth in the local market and working with the over 150 TechnologyOne customers in New Zealand.” 

Lánluas has made two further appointments in Australia with Adelaide-based Elio Rillo tapped to manage the global roll out of the Lánluas licensed product solutions suite. 

Melbourne-based Jim Hatzistavrou is appointed to focus on Australia with an emphasis on driving growth in Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory. 

Elio was previously head of growth at Amplify-Now, and Hatzistavrou joins from Atturra where he was the client relationship manager.

Speed said that the trio with help drive further global growth of the company’s TechnologyOne services and licensed product solutions. 


