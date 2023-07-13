MSD seeks platform partner to kick off massive service transformation

Project described as a "once-in-a-generation opportunity to make a difference to New Zealand."

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) is embarking on a nine-year service transformation driven by new capabilities, systems and processes.

New Zealand's lead welfare agency released two tenders in that cause today: one for a transformation partner to lead the implementation of a service experience platform and another for a digital employment services platform.

"At MSD we have a strategic direction called Te Pae Tawhiti – our future, which has been our direction of travel for a few years now," MSD chief executive Debbie Power said.

MSD's existing processes and technology were old, out-dated and constrained the way the ministry could operate.

"We want to make it easier for clients to connect with us – or our partners – to get the support they

need quickly," Power said. "That means a new service model, improved processes and ways of working, backed up by modern technology."

The overall Te Pai Tawhiti programme would span nine years with systems delivered in three "horizons" of three years each.



$100 million over the first two years

The 2022/23 Budget provided $35.7 million in enable MSD to design and lay the foundations for Te Pai Tawhiti then, in June 2023, cabinet approved MSD’s detailed business case including $100 million more in funding over two years.

The new, "foundational" service experience platform would enable MSD's future service model and enhance service for clients, partners and staff end-to-end, the tender said.



Online service options would be there for those who wanted them, but MSD would still be there for those who couldn't go online or who needed intensive help.

The functional scope of the platform was extensive and market engagement had shown it might consist of a small number of interoperable products.

The transformation partner selected would bring "leading products, innovative thinking, and insights drawn from experience" to the project and to use its full capabilities to redesign how the ministry delivered services, the tender said.



"Most importantly, this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make a difference to New Zealand, to contribute to an effective and adaptive social welfare system that delivers fair and equitable outcomes to all the people of New Zealand."



MSD was also open to the partner role being filled by a coalition of vendors and products.



"One vendor will need to be the prime – the lead transformation partner service experience – that forms the coalition and its multi-disciplinary team, ensuring it has the capability mix, drive and collaborative mindset needed to contribute to the success of the programme," the tender said.

"The programme to transform the way we deliver services represents a substantial investment for MSD and will run for many years."

Procurement approach questioned

A question asked at a procurement briefing on 4 July appeared to take issue with that approach.

"By asking the market to self-organise, are we not creating preferential treatment of partners? While MSD is required to use a tender process, the private market partners are not. Will this not cause tension? How are the relationships guided?"

MSD responded saying it was following New Zealand government procurement rules and expected the market to "self-organise and manage their relationships accordingly to create a fair proposal for all."

As well as working collaboratively with the ministry and its partners, MSD also expected the lead transformation partner to propose a simple, optimised set of interoperable products that provided the full capability required to enable service transformation.

The partner had to implement the solution in what MSD described as a complex technology landscape and manage coexistence, integration and data migration while minimising business impact and safeguarding business continuity.

Meanwhile, the supplier of the chosen digital employment solution had to have a proven track record in delivery, appropriate implementation capabilities, professional and technical services and the capacity to implement the solution and to support it.

That system had to include "intelligent and sophisticated" job matching functionality between job seekers and employers, a public facing job board, an internal and external notifications system, and the ability to integrate

and exchange information with other MSD systems.

It also had to be fully self-service capable, allowing seamless interactions between job seekers and employers without MSD staff intervention, unless required.