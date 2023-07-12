Desktop Imaging partners with Abbyy to unlock unstructured data

Malcolm Davidson (Desktop Imaging) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand digitisation and workflow systems provider Desktop Imaging has sealed a partnership with US digital intelligence company Abbyy.

The collaboration aims to redefine document management and enhance the efficiency of business in Aotearoa New Zealand, Desktop Imaging said.

By combining their respective expertise and technologies, Abbyy and Desktop Imaging intend to simplify document-centric processes, automate data extraction, and streamline information management.

The partnership also signified a shared commitment to unlocking the potential of unstructured data.

“We are thrilled to partner with Abbyy in our quest to revolutionise document management solutions," said Malcolm Davidson, general manager of desktop imaging.

"We aim to empower organisations to achieve unprecedented levels of automation, productivity, and data accuracy. Together, we are poised to reshape the way businesses capture, process, and leverage information."



Abbyy offers artificial intelligence technologies including optical character recognition, natural language processing and machine learning, to help organisations extract valuable insights from vast amounts of data.

Abbyy's intelligent document processing and process mining solutions enhance operational efficiency and drive intelligent automation and are used by thousands of organisations worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies and government agencies.

Through its software and hardware offerings, Desktop Imaging has helped numerous organisations streamline their processes, boost productivity, achieve significant cost savings, and drive growth in the digital workplace.

The company is also a partner of Nintex, Brother, Kodak, Link4, Peppol and Opex.

