Menu
German VoIP vendor Snom Technology lands in A/NZ

German VoIP vendor Snom Technology lands in A/NZ

Will distribute through Leader Computer and Atlas Gentech.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Stephan Fuchs (Snom Technology)

Stephan Fuchs (Snom Technology)

Credit: Snom Technology

German voice-over-IP vendor Snom Technology has launched its partner program in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ). 

The Berlin-based company will now offer its IP telephony solutions to A/NZ partners via the distributors Leader Computer and Atlas Gentech. 

The launch will see Amsterdam-based Stephan Fuchs take on the role of Snom Technology A/NZ channel director. 

Fuchs currently leads Snom Technology’s channel in the Benelux region, which includes Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. 

"Snom is committed to investing in Australian and New Zealand’s channel partners and providing them with the necessary tools and support to succeed," said Fuchs. 

According to Fuchs, Snom Technology is investing in a local team to support the development of its channel network in the region. “We are taking all necessary steps to make this possible,” he added. 

The partner program is targeted at local resellers, carriers and system integrators and will offer “improved” Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and certification programs. 

Partners are offered access to demo devices and project support for better customer engagement and obtain cash rebates on products purchased through official Snom distributors in the region. 

The company added that the Snom Partner Program reaffirms the company's dedication to supporting its reseller network and consolidates Snom's position as a reliable top provider of innovative IP telephony solutions. 

Read more: snom technology introduces new channel program in AN/Z


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags snom technology

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 