Richard Rayner joins Company-X

Will help the company deliver on its core value of helping clients make informed choices.

Richard Rayner (Company-X) Credit: Supplied

Richard Rayner has joined Waikato-based software specialist Company-X as an associate.

Rayner boasts three decades of experience in the technology sector as a software developer, project manager and chief information manager (CIO).

His most recent position was that of CIO for Foster Group, a role he held for over five years. Additionally, he also has held senior-level positions at Feisst Group and VO2 Web Design.

Company-X co-founder and director David Hallett said that adding Rayner to the team would help the company deliver on its core value of helping clients make informed choices.



Hallett also said clients often asked questions around overcoming growth barriers with technology, the risks of investing in technology and the strategic considerations of building solutions.



“These are good questions best answered by someone like Richard. He can collaborate with clients work through this strategically and methodologically,” he said.

“He also plays an advocacy and education role with our clients to help them understand the potential risks and benefits of technology and to help them understand when they should be buying an off-the-shelf solution or building a bespoke one.”

Company-X senior consultant Ben Judge added Rayner will bring an extra level of assurance to clients.

“Richard joining us means that we can now comprehensively answer the question ‘How should they?’, not just ‘How could they?’” Judge said.

“Now we are able to provide end to end capability, so when it comes to delivery, they have got that continuity of service between the people that have set the direction and the people that have delivered on the vision.”

Company-X has recently been involved with a number of local and international tech initiatives, including boosting financial technology start-up Tania.AI’s mobile and web apps as announced earlier this month and improving data standards for the transport sector as announced in April.

Additionally, last year, the software specialist provided a user experience upgrade for Hamilton City Council and developed a gamified beef scribing app for the Australian Meat Processor Corporation (AMPC).

