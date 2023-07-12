New guidance targets government use of contractors and consultants

Public Service Commission wants to see agencies building internal capability, consistency in contractor reporting.

The Public Services Commission has released new and reiterated older guidance on agency use of consultants and contractors.



The release comes five years after the then State Services Commission (SSC) launched an effort to reduce spending on consultants and contractors and to build internal capabilities instead.

On 12 June 2018, a cabinet minute from a review of government spending approved an SSC proposal to reduce the reliance of government agencies on purchasing external capability.

"Agencies should not engage consultants or contractors to deliver core functions," guidance released yesterday reiterated. "Core functions include all the operational work, products and services that are essential to the running of the government and delivery of public services."

The government expected agencies to invest more in building core administrative capability to build a stronger public service and reduce reliance on purchasing external capability where this was appropriate to deliver value.



The guidance includes a series of tests to help agency decision making. These cover understanding their own internal capacity to deliver, the duration of any external engagement, quality, and scope.

"Confirm whether the knowledge or solution needed is available from existing toolkits, methodologies, reports or case studies," it said. "Limit the scope of contractors’ or consultants’ work so that it does not duplicate what is already available."

Security was also a factor.

"Ensure that the consultant or contractor can work in an environment with the appropriate level of security and assurance required of the agency, the functions it performs, and the wider public service."

Earlier guidance on the programme is explicit in stating spending on ICT contractors and consultants has to be included. It also required separate reporting of contractor operating and contractor capital expenditure.

"For public trust and confidence, government agencies need to provide clear and consistent reporting on their

expenditure," that guidance said. "This is scrutinised by the parliamentary select committee process.

"There is currently inconsistency in how agencies are reporting their contractor and consultant expenditure. This guidance will provide a consistent way for agencies to report this information."

The guidance invited ministers to use existing financial management mechanisms to ensure that, when it made sense to do so, agencies were considering the value of building their own capability rather than buying in external resources.