Solnet teams with Denodo to deliver modern data management

Logical data fabrics touted to enable diverse data sources to be connected in real time.

Mark Botherway (Solnet) Credit: Supplied

Transformation and technology consultancy Solnet is partnering with Denodo to modernise data management through deploying logical data fabrics.

With data being generated at an unprecedented scale from various sources, traditional data management approaches were falling short, the partners said. This was hindering organisations’ ability to deliver new digital experiences.



The partnership would accelerate delivery of a logical data fabrics powered by data virtualisation to allow users to connect to diverse data sources in real time.

"We are excited to join forces with Solnet as we continue to expand in the New Zealand market," said Benjamin Henshall, regional vice president Australia and New Zealand at California-based Denodo.

By partnering with Denodo, Solnet could provide data modernisation solutions to address the challenges organisations face in unifying distributed data in a hybrid environment, Henshall said.

Users would gain a unified view of data faster, more cost-effectively, and with fewer resources compared to traditional data integration and management methods.



At the same time, organisations were prioritising the need for secure and trusted access to data.

The Denodo platform enabled organisations to connect diverse data sources, including on-premises databases, cloud-based sources, and software as a service (SaaS) applications. Data could be integrated, managed and prepared in real-time without the need for them to be moved or replicated.

"Solnet is proud to be a trusted member of Denodo’s partner network, enabling us to help our clients unlock the full potential of their data using a logical approach,” said Mark Botherway, managing director at Solnet.

“By leveraging our 100 per cent local consulting and technical implementation expertise, and Denodo's data management platform, our clients can gain a comprehensive, timely, and unified view of data, as well as informed insights for decisions."

Late last month, Auckland-based Solnet also partnered with enterprise data intelligence provider Alation to help local organisations unlock their data and shift to digital channels.



California-based Alation's Behavioral Analysis Engine (BAE) combines machine learning and popularity-driven relevancy rankings with human insight to tackle data and metadata management.

The firm also runs custom reporting on user behaviour to understand how data is being used and to enforce governance.

Through the partnership, Solnet said it would be able to help New Zealand-based organisations use their data for innovation, including cloud transformation, data governance, and self-service analytics.

Solnet has counted Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ as a client as well as national grid operator Transpower and dairy giant Fonterra.