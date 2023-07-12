Menu
EDGE Research: Are partners aligned to customers?

Research findings are tailored specifically to the A/NZ market.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Mark Iles (Tech Research Asia) delivering EDGE Research insights at EDGE 2021

Mark Iles (Tech Research Asia) delivering EDGE Research insights at EDGE 2021

Credit: ARN / Reseller News

In-depth research examining customer investment and priorities across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) is now underway, with findings set to benchmark customer plans against partner strategies.

With analytical findings set to be delivered at EDGE 2023 -- running on 29 July to 2 August 2023 at Novotel Sunshine Coast Resort -- the research will offer the clearest indication yet as to whether the ecosystem is aligned with the end-user market.

Partners, distributors and vendors are now invited to complete the research -- set to take approximately 10 minutes -- by clicking here, to help provide guidance on the future priorities of the local market.

EDGE Research is a localised survey that deep-dives into the specific details of customer requirements in the context of third-party technology providers, crucially counterbalanced with the priorities of the partner ecosystem -- is the market aligned?

Delivered in partnership with Tech Research Asia, EDGE Research will focus on the short- to medium-term opportunities ahead for the ecosystem, uncovering what makes end-users tick on both sides of the Tasman. This is alongside insights into the purchasing patterns of organisations and key solution focus areas.

Findings will also outline what customers truly think of solution providers from a pros and cons perspective, offering critical advice from an engagement and selling standpoint.

On the flip side, immediate partner priorities will also be outlined from a business and technology standpoint, documenting commercial best practice, customer acquisition tactics and financial models of success.

In addition, findings will be further segmented to provide New Zealand-specific research housing local data points and insights, which will be delivered during a dedicated Kiwi session.

Specifically, EDGE Research will outline:

Customer Priorities:

  • Key immediate customer priorities (technology + business)
  • Lucrative solution areas of focus for partners to pursue
  • Evolving customer outsourcing requirements
  • Project breakdown and upcoming end-user agenda items
  • Most in-demand third-party provider skills needed

Partner Actions:

  • Key immediate partner priorities (technology + business)
  • Insights into commercial best practice
  • Approach to building out skills/company structure
  • Customer retention/acquisition tactics
  • Viable financial business models and opportunities for scale

Introducing EDGE 2023

EDGE 2023 will run as the leading technology outsourcing conference for business leaders in A/NZ, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Attendance at EDGE 2023 is by invitation only, limited to decision-makers shaping the technology landscape on both sides of the Tasman.

New Zealand-based delegates will arrive on Saturday 29 July, kicking off with an informal evening welcome followed by a dedicated Kiwi track featuring tailored research and interactive sessions on Sunday morning, before moving into the full conference agenda. All attendees will depart on Wednesday 2 August.

Such a high calibre of attendance is the catalyst for a four-day destination event designed to provide business coaching at an executive level, targeting seasoned leaders to aspiring entrepreneurs.

Mirroring the market, this event will bring together emerging and established technology players, spanning large-scale business consultants, service providers and system integrators, to bleeding-edge start-ups, cloud specialists and boutique agencies.

Such an approach creates a unique environment in which extreme partner types can come together for an industry sales kick-off shaped by objective analysis and lucrative takeaways.

For more information about EDGE 2023, click here


