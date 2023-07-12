Menu
Duo expands Proofpoint partnership

Cyber security specialist distributor will work with Proofpoint's Cloud and MSP team for value-added distribution.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Matt Geluk-Rowe (Duo, a division of Sektor)

Credit: Supplied

Sektor-owned Duo has expanded its partnership with cyber security and compliance vendor Proofpoint to deliver Proofpoint Essentials in New Zealand, an email and information security solution for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).  

Duo was appointed distributor for Proofpoint’s enterprise security solution in 2022.

The distributor will now collaborate with Proofpoint’s Cloud and managed service provider (MSP) team to build a community of partners including pure-play communications service providers (CSPs) and MSPs, as well as value-added resellers (VARs) looking to establish a cyber security managed service practice.

“Proofpoint Essentials delivers a comprehensive package for email security to our partners, featuring a robust product offering, a consumption-based pricing model, and a low total cost of ownership,” said Duo head of partnerships Matt Geluk-Rowe.

“These attributes make it a compelling suite for any MSP seeking to enhance or augment their current service catalogue.”

Proofpoint Essentials gives New Zealand SMB customers access to a native cloud-based enterprise-class email security, continuity encryption and archiving product managed through a simple user interface.

Leveraging Proofpoint’s enterprise security technology and infrastructure, it claims to enhance email security with threat protection against phishing, malware, business email compromise and spam.

“Over the past year, Proofpoint Cloud and MSP have experienced substantial growth in our partner base throughout Australia and New Zealand,” said Proofpoint director of Cloud and MSP, Asia Pacific Kris Hansen.

“We are thrilled to partner with Duo to further enhance our value-added distribution options in New Zealand.”

Duo was also appointed as the NZ distributor for identity protection vendor Silverfort last month


