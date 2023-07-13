AWS launches generative AI accelerator program in A/NZ

Start-ups in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) are being called to join a new accelerator program from Amazon Web Services (AWS) focused on generative artificial intelligence (AI).

AWS is seeking 10 generative AI start-ups across A/NZ that can demonstrate early-stage traction to join the program, which was first launched in the US in April.

The accelerator aims to help build and refine emerging generative AI start-ups in A/NZ by providing advice from AI industry leaders and technical support from the AWS team over a six-week period.

Start-ups have until 16 July to apply for the program, which will run from late July until the end of August.

In the call for applications, AWS said the program’s focus will be on machine learning start-ups with technical leads who are leveraging cloud technologies, or who plan to.

Founders will have a minimum viable product already developed and eyes set on seed-stage funding, with plans to raise in the next 18 months.

AWS added that participating start-ups will benefit from technical deep-dive workshops; practical sessions around start-up fundamentals like product-market fit and fundraising; mentors; networking and access to up to $200,000 in AWS Activate credits based on eligibility requirements.

Earlier this year, AWS released a new service, dubbed Amazon Bedrock, that provides multiple foundation models designed to allow companies to customise and create their own generative AI applications — including programs for general commercial use.

The service provides users with foundation models from AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Stability AI, and Amazon, accessible via an API.