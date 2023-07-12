Crayon integrates nine vendors into portfolio post-rhipe, EMT acquisition

Covers cyber security and solutions to “enhance” IT operations, training and the management of Microsoft 365 platforms.

Rhonda Robati (Crayon) Credit: Crayon

Crayon has integrated nine vendors into its product portfolio following the 2021 acquisition of rhipe and its subsidiary EMT Distribution.

As a result of the acquisition, which completed two years ago for A$408 million, Crayon integrated vendor distribution agreements from the acquired companies into its own business, making them available to its Asia Pacific (APAC) partner ecosystem.

The additions cover various cyber security products as well as solutions to “enhance” IT operations, training and the management of Microsoft 365 platforms, Across APAC, this includes agreements with Airlock, Bluedog, CoreView, Delinea, Netwrix, NinjaOne, SMX and usecure.



Rounding out the nine integrations is ESET, which is the only one that is available just to partners transacting in Australia.

Crayon said the nine integrations have bolstered its security portfolio and claims that it underlines its commitment to aligning its security offerings with cyber security frameworks and controls followed by regional jurisdictions, such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) framework, ISO/IEC 27001 and the Australian Cyber Security Centre’s Essential Eight Maturity Model.

"This move amplifies the value we deliver to our ecosystem, offering seamless access to unique security solutions across our entire company network,” said Rhonda Robati, executive vice president for APAC at Crayon.

“We remain dedicated to fostering mutual growth with our partners and reshaping the IT landscape across the Asia Pacific region."