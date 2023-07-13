Ingram Micro NZ inks distie deal with Apple partner Jamf

Resellers can offer Jamf to bring Apple products under appropriate corporate management.

Lloyd Huysmans (Ingram Micro NZ) Credit: Supplied

Ingram Micro NZ has signed a distribution deal with Apple-focused management and security partner Jamf.

Jamf provides a range of mobile device management (MDM), endpoint security, identity management and zero trust solutions designed for the Apple platform and compatible with Microsoft’s InTune unified endpoint management system.

Resellers can offer Jamf to bring Apple products under appropriate management, aligned with corporate policies protecting devices and data from compromise or interruption.

The management of Apple devices had presented a "mild headache" for systems administrators as they typically fell outside of generally Microsoft-centric fleets, Ingram Micro NZ Apple business manager Lloyd Huysmans said.

"Jamf directly addresses the issue with comprehensive MDM and security capabilities that don’t take away from the powerful Apple experience, and the compatibility with Intune means Apple devices can co-exist as they already do, but now without any gaps in corporate IT policy," he said.

Globally, Jamf claims more than 72,500 active customers, including nine out of the Fortune 500's top ten, managing over 30 million Apple devices.

Growth is strong too: Jamf reported a 24 percent increase in annual recurring revenue for 2022.

Jamf was looking to the channel for further impetus, A/NZ general manager Kieran O'Connor said.

“Co-selling with channel partners is a strong growth and scalability play, with approximately 60 per cent of Jamf's bookings facilitated via our channel partners for the year ended December 31, 2022,” he said.

Recruiting more partners into the Apple/Jamf ecosystem continued to be a global priority.

“We currently have about 500 active partners in our go-to-market programme, and by setting up a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro in New Zealand, we expect that number to increase,” O'Connor said.

“As Apple’s footprint in the enterprise grows, Jamf continues to grow its partner base to deliver the experience that customers love and a workplace that IT can trust."

O’Connor said management and security solutions delivered as an integrated platform – combining Apple and Microsoft environments – provided greater automation, reduced exposure, and achieved the goals of both IT and information security teams.

Huysmans said Ingram Micro would bring its full distribution capabilities in support, product management and demand generation to bear, including the online Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace.

“In partnership with Jamf, we’re looking forward to enabling our resellers to deliver best-in-class solutions for managing Apple devices for Kiwi businesses," he said.



Ingram Micro NZ reported revenue of $778.4 million in the year to the end of December 2022, up from $774 million in 2021.

Profit after tax increased from $22.1 million to $165.4 million. However, $148.9 million of that was a one-off gain from the 1 July sale of the Ingram CLS business to CEVA Logistics for $82.6 million and the sale of shares in Brightpoint New Zealand to CEVA Freight Australia for $79.7 million.

Minus that sale, Ingram's net profit for 2022 was $16.5 million.



Ingram Micro global sold its Brightpoint device lifecycle services business as well as its commerce and lifecycle services division (CLS), including Shipwire, which offers contract third party distribution, logistics and value-added services, in December 2021.

