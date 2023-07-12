Ricoh, Spark and The Warehouse Group develop hardware stack with Digital Boost Alliance

Jonathan Waecker (The Warehouse Group) Credit: Supplied

Government-funded Digital Boost Alliance has launched a prototype hardware stack developed by Alliance members including Ricoh, Spark and The Warehouse Group.

Developed through a series of workshops with the members, the criteria-based hardware stack aims to help small businesses access fit-for-purpose IT gear and tools to increase productivity and innovation and save time and money.

An example of a stack of hardware for a small business may be a laptop, router, phone and screen, as well as some software.

The stack will be delivered through an initial 15-minute consultation with The Warehouse Group, which will provide a report identifying gaps in the businesses’ current hardware and a suggested list of product specifications to fill those gaps.

Jonathan Waecker, chief customer officer at The Warehouse Group and chair of the Digital Boost Alliance Governance Board, said: “As we developed this prototype, our research showed us that many small business owners often do not have the right information and support to make informed hardware choices.

“This highlighted a clear need for a solution that is affordable, good value, and one that empowers business owners to select hardware that suits them.”

At its latest workshop in Christchurch, small business owners were present to test the prototype and provide feedback.

The initiative is one of the first priorities on the Alliance’s five-year road map, relating to ‘growing digital capabilities’ - one of the key strategic objectives.

Credit: Supplied Roly Smoldon (Ricoh NZ)

Ricoh has been a Digital Boost Alliance member for the past two years, general manager of digital services Roly Smoldon told Reseller News, and agreed to participate in the hardware stack project in the interests of helping small businesses become more innovative and competitive through digitisation.



“Our involvement in it has been about providing practical, real advice. In IT, we have this paradox of choice, and we actually get paralysis as a result, because there’s so many different options and brands,” he said.

“They’re worried about making a wrong decision, so they’ll buy the cheapest thing, only to work out in two months’ time that it doesn’t do what they need it to do.

“We want them to embrace cloud technologies but if they haven’t got the runway on to the cloud – the device – you can’t leverage the power and the capability [of cloud technology],” he said.

Coming together with the other members has presented a unique situation as Spark and The Warehouse are customers of Ricoh in certain areas but competitors in others, Smoldon said.

“You've got to put that to the side and say okay, we’re just going to do what's good for the country.”

The Digital Boost Alliance programme sits alongside the Digital Boost programme and is a collaborative effort between the government and private sector organisations.