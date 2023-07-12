Menu
One NZ rolls out Malware Free Networks to protect network users

One NZ controlled cyber specialist Defend helps deliver new cyber shield.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Lisa Fong (National Cyber Security Centre)

Credit: Supplied

The National Cyber Security Centre’s Malware Free Networks (MFN) capability is now protecting users of One NZ's broadband and mobile networks.

GCSB deputy director-general Lisa Fong, who is responsible for the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), said the significant expansion of the MFN service provided millions of New Zealanders with a better level of protection against known malicious cyber activity.

“Since One NZ went live with the service last week, close to 75,000 events have been disrupted by MFN," Fong said.

These events typically related to malware activity, remote scanning or exploitation and phishing.

“Through the MFN service, the NCSC provides indicators of malicious activity to our MFN partners so they can use that information to help protect their customers," Fong said.

The system has been designed so it can be delivered without the NCSC seeing private data. The agency does, however, receive some analytical feedback from partners, which helps it increase the effectiveness of the feed.

“Also, where a partner’s customer has consented, the NCSC can receive information about when an MFN indicator has been seen and disrupted on the consenting customer’s network,” Fong said.

“We welcome and appreciate One NZ’s commitment to the MFN partnership and their collaboration with their integration partner, Defend, to ensure customers and their businesses are safer."

One NZ bought a controlling 60 per cent stake in Defend early last year.

The NCSC continued to work with a range of organisations to scale up and enhance the protection the service offered, Fong said.

The MFN service was first rolled out to a range of nationally significant organisations in 2018. 

MFN coverage has steadily expanded ever since. In 2021, for instance, the NCSC made its MFN feed available to nine commercial cyber security providers: Cassini, Cyber Research NZ, Datacom, Defend, InPhySec, Kordia, SSS IT Security Specialists, Spark NZ and Vodafone NZ.


Tags Government Communications Security BureauNational Cyber Security CentregcsbNCSCcyber securitymalware free networksOne NZ

