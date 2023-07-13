Theta earns a full house of Microsoft cloud partner designations

Liz Knight (Theta) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand IT consultancy Theta has now collected the full set of Microsoft cloud partner designations, adding security to its five other badges.

Liz Knight, Theta's head of cyber security, said the security designation was awarded to partners who achieved a level of performance and qualification and also fulfil criteria for security solution deployments and active customer usage.

"It's a huge effort and is another way Theta demonstrates our commitment to delivering secure solutions for our customers," Knight said.

After years of fine-tuning its managed detection and response solution, Theta recently released Microsoft Defender for Endpoint managed detection and response service into the market.

"It's well placed for customers with Microsoft Business Premium licenses and is just one of the many ways we improve the security posture of New Zealand organisations," Knight said.

Matt Bostwick, partner director at Microsoft Australia and New Zealand, said Theta had continually proven themselves to be leaders in the tech field by evolving as a business with the technologies being used.

"Some tech partners focus on doing one or two things and doing them exceptionally well," Bostwick said. "The Theta team have pushed themselves to develop and grow new capabilities, recognising where there’s a customer need, and what’s most impressive, they’re exceptionally good in all these areas.

"The more partners who follow their lead the stronger our sector and all their customers will be as a result.”

Microsoft's partner programme was overhauled in October 2022 when silver and gold competencies were discontinued. Now, qualifying partners who meet more rigorous criteria, receive a solutions partner status and designations based on specialist and expert areas.

"Achieving the 'full house' supports Theta’s commitment to helping organisations achieve their goals using the latest Microsoft training and technologies," Bostwick said.



Theta’s six Microsoft solutions partner designations are: security, digital and app innovation (Azure), data and AI (Azure), infrastructure (Azure), business applications (including Power Platform and Dynamics 365), and modern work (the Microsoft 365 suite of cloud solutions, plus Teams).

Theta has offices in Auckland, Wellington, Tauranga, and Christchurch.