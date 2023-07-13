Fusion5 builds Microsoft skills with Vigilant.IT purchase

Fusion5’s ECS practice across Australia and New Zealand will grow to more than 70 people.

Auckland-based Fusion5 has continued to build upon its Microsoft expertise by acquiring Sydney-based managed services business Vigilant.IT.

Formed in 2006, Vigilant.IT has over 60 managed services customers and significant experience in the manufacturing, finance and insurance services and government sectors.

Vigilant.IT’s team of more than 20 consultants and engineers will join Fusion5’s Enterprise Cloud and Security (ECS) practice.

“We chose to become part of Fusion5 as they offered a clear path forward for our customers and people,” Vigilant.IT owner and head of technical operations Tom Ward said.

“Stephane Budo (co-owner and director innovative solutions) and I have always fostered a strong learning environment within the company and needed more opportunities for our team to shine in their chosen field. [That] meant finding ways to grow and work in the areas we’re passionate about — and providing our customers access to a wider range of innovative business solutions.

“Fusion5 offered us that. They feel very much like kindred spirits.”

According to Fusion5 general manager of ECS Kris Jackson, the acquisition will grow Fusion5’s ECS practice across Australia and New Zealand to more than 70 people.

“Vigilant.IT has a highly skilled and passionate team with significant infrastructure, security, networking and Microsoft modern work expertise,” Jackson said.

“They were the first company in Australia to achieve Microsoft’s Gold Security Competency in 2019 and have specialised skills in hybrid-cloud solutions.

“The new combined skillsets, and the addition of another Microsoft MVP (Most Valuable Professional) to our business, will also strengthen our managed services offerings across our Australia and New Zealand customers. [With] Vigilant.IT’s dedicated service desk capabilities, we can enhance our end-to-end IT support across the board.”

In May, Fusion5 snapped up NetSuite partner Liberate I.T and previously appointed its current chief revenue officer, Sven Martin, as its new CEO, who took over from founder and long-serving CEO Rebecca Tohill.