Menu
Fusion5 builds Microsoft skills with Vigilant.IT purchase

Fusion5 builds Microsoft skills with Vigilant.IT purchase

Fusion5’s ECS practice across Australia and New Zealand will grow to more than 70 people.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Photo 3328990 © Yong Hian Lim | Dreamstime.com

Auckland-based Fusion5 has continued to build upon its Microsoft expertise by acquiring Sydney-based managed services business Vigilant.IT. 

Formed in 2006, Vigilant.IT has over 60 managed services customers and significant experience in the manufacturing, finance and insurance services and government sectors. 

Vigilant.IT’s team of more than 20 consultants and engineers will join Fusion5’s Enterprise Cloud and Security (ECS) practice.

“We chose to become part of Fusion5 as they offered a clear path forward for our customers and people,” Vigilant.IT owner and head of technical operations Tom Ward said.

“Stephane Budo (co-owner and director innovative solutions) and I have always fostered a strong learning environment within the company and needed more opportunities for our team to shine in their chosen field. [That] meant finding ways to grow and work in the areas we’re passionate about — and providing our customers access to a wider range of innovative business solutions. 

“Fusion5 offered us that. They feel very much like kindred spirits.”

According to Fusion5 general manager of ECS Kris Jackson, the acquisition will grow Fusion5’s ECS practice across Australia and New Zealand to more than 70 people.

“Vigilant.IT has a highly skilled and passionate team with significant infrastructure, security, networking and Microsoft modern work expertise,” Jackson said. 

“They were the first company in Australia to achieve Microsoft’s Gold Security Competency in 2019 and have specialised skills in hybrid-cloud solutions. 

“The new combined skillsets, and the addition of another Microsoft MVP (Most Valuable Professional) to our business, will also strengthen our managed services offerings across our Australia and New Zealand customers. [With] Vigilant.IT’s dedicated service desk capabilities, we can enhance our end-to-end IT support across the board.”

In May, Fusion5 snapped up NetSuite partner Liberate I.T and previously appointed its current chief revenue officer, Sven Martin, as its new CEO, who took over from founder and long-serving CEO Rebecca Tohill.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags fusion5Vigilant.IT

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 