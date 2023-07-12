Waikato Regional Council on 'very critical path' to Project Reboot go-live

Very late and well over its original budget, Project Reboot heads for the finish line.

Waikato Regional Council's Project Reboot is heading for go-live. Credit: Google

Waikato Regional Council is increasingly confident it can take its new suite of Infor enterprise software live successfully on 31 July.

"In terms of the overall project status, we are still reporting this as 'green'," Janine Becker, CFO and director of finance and business services, told a council risk and assurance commitee meeting on 21 June.

However, she added, she sometimes referred to it as "gramber", a mix of green and higher risk amber.

"The reality is we are on a very critical path to a go-live date of the 31st of July, which we are collectively committed to."

Becker said there was some question around what exactly would be there on day one as opposed to over the next couple of months when the project team would still be in place. Either way the team was cognisant of the need to not leave loose ends to tie up.

The council was also "very fortunate" with decisions made by the previous council to build a contingency into the project's budget, Becker said. Funding was therefore potentially available to drive further enhancements after go-live if desired.

When first announced in 2019, Project Reboot had a budget of $11.1 million and was expected to be finished by mid 2020. However, a report in last month's meeting's agenda showed a revised estimated cost at completion of $26.2 million and a budget of $26.4 million.

On inception, the project aimed to replace 28 software solutions with a single integrated SaaS software solution, Infor's CloudSuite Public Sector.

A business case released to Reseller News under the Local Government Official Information Act revealed "outdated, clunky and unintegrated" legacy systems required extra manual work and were considered risky.

A report in the agenda for last month's committee meeting noted a change request was in progress to remove a planned payroll replacement programme out of the scope of the Reboot programme.

"A specific project will be initiated for delivery in 2024 to select and implement a replacement payroll solution," it said.

It also noted a different Infor financial management solution, dubbed FSM-AR, to the one originally planned had been implemented to deal with accounts receivable outside of rates.

"Overall status remains green with activities on track for the phase 4 go-live on 31st July, and for the second round of testing of the FSM-AR module for non-rates accounts receivables functionality," the report said. "Go-live planning including cutover planning and a go live dress rehearsal is under way."

Business readiness checks were in progress and training programmes commenced for key teams from 6 June.

Final testing was also under way for the completion of any outstanding items required for go live with a code freeze in place from 30 June.

Planning for the delivery of functionality that was in development and due to be delivered post go-live was also under way, with two releases planned in August and September.

Post project support arrangements via a managed service with Infor had been confirmed with a transition plan in place for knowledge transfer from the Infor team to the Infor managed service team.

Nicki Carruth, managing director of Wellington-based Independent Quality Assurance (IQA), told the meeting the change in a "key component", presumably the finance module, had increased her team's assessment of the likelihood of success.



"It certainly moved a few things into a much better position," she said.

Risks remained around key people, which had been a theme throughout the project, as well as reliance on a very limited pool of subject matter experts to complete testing on the new FSM-AR module, Carruth said.

However, risks around data migration had been effectively mitigated by that change as well.

Accountants Deloitte had become more involved in the project and the relationship between the council and Infor had also improved, Carruth said.

At the time of the meeting, IQA was starting fieldwork for a go-live readiness review and "hoping and expecting to see some good things" about how the project had progressed in the three months since its earlier review.

WRC was aiming to have key Infor resources on-site for the go-live, Becker told the committee.