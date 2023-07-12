Menu
Company-X bolsters NZ fintech start-up Tania.AI

Solved a manual updates challenge.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Jeremy Hughes and David Hallett (Company-X)

Credit: Supplied

Waikato-based software specialist Company-X has boosted financial technology start-up Tania.AI’s mobile and web apps. 

Due to a growing number of users, the volume of data being imported nightly from Xero was creating a challenge of triggering manual updates.

Founder Donnameree Ryder initially turned to an overseas consultant to investigate the issue. When they were unable to solve the problem, Company-X stepped in. 

Company-X team leader and senior developer Michael Steenkamp and developer Jonathan Ashworth peer reviewed Tania.AI’s code base. The pair found the issue with the code and Steenkamp was able to fix it. 

As a result of Company-X’s help, Tania.AI was able to release version three of its mobile and web app for testing by audit, tax, and advisory services provider KPMG. 

“The ability for a large tech company to step in to help a little start-up is wicked. What I like about having Company-X around is the ability to be able to call on a larger organisation that can build to the standard that we need to scale globally," Ryder said. 

Director David Hallett said that Company-X is committed to working with New Zealand start-ups 

“As a big brother company, Company-X also wants to see the little siblings coming up,” he said. 

“Well, there'll be no little siblings coming up if we're unable to share the understanding and knowledge. So, one must actually really do what you say.” 

Company-X has recently been involved with a number of local and international tech initiatives, including improving data standards for the transport sector, a UX upgrade for Hamilton City Council and the development of a gamified beef scribing app for the Australian Meat Processor Corporation (AMPC).


