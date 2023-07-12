Softsource vBridge expands Cloudian partnership with immutable storage

Ben Young (Softsource vBridge) Credit: Supplied

Softsource vBridge has expanded its partnership with Cloudian by employing the vendor's HyperStore object storage and Object Lock data immutability technology as part of its Indelible Backup service.

Operated from Auckland and Christchurch data centres, Softsource’s Indelible Backup data protection services claims to give customers a “failsafe” by keeping separate and reinjecting critical operational data in the event of a ransomware attack, accidental data deletion, or natural disaster.



“Indelible Backup offers the difference between being back online within hours or days instead of weeks or months when the worst happens,” said Softsource customer experience manager John Ward.

“When organisations are locked out of their data, they can’t operate, trade, pay staff or process invoices. The costs can spiral into millions of dollars, notwithstanding the long-term customer relationship and reputational damage that can occur.”

The Indelible Backup service is already in use by Auckland University of Technology, “several” district council and other New Zealand-based organisations using artificial intelligence (AI) to power large, geospatial datasets.

Data sovereignty is a further benefit of the solution as it keeps the data hosted in and only accessible from New Zealand and is compliant with ISO 27001 for information security management.

It also boasts zero ingress or egress costs typically associated with moving data in and out of the cloud.

Alongside leveraging Cloudian HyperStore, Indelible is build on HPE servers within Softsource vBridge’s data centres and typically utilises Veeam’s data protection software. Veeam is a partner to both Softsource vBridge and Cloudian and integrated Cloudian’s object storage on its new Data Platform in February this year.

Softsource head of cloud products Ben Young told Reseller News that the drive for this product creation came from a recognised gap in the market for immutability and ransomware protection, where “villains” are targeting backup repositories specifically.

When the New Zealand ICT systems integrator and service provider was previously offering remote backup products, which Young explained have matured in line with market changes such as increased ransomware attacks, he saw that on-premises products were being deployed that “weren’t necessarily being configured correctly,” he said.

“Either customers weren’t aware of features and functionality that they kind of already owned … and/or their organisations were asking them to do more with their backups, or protect them in a different way, or try and get that cyber risk cover, whatever it might be.”

He says that the physical indelible appliance that gets deployed on-site eases pressure for internal IT teams who don’t have to manage and run their own backup environment through outsourcing.

“One thing we really wanted to get right with that architectural piece of the appliance itself was making sure that it was configured with best practices to ensure that every copy was off-site, that it was immutable on object storage and that every backup was being tested overnight,” he said.

“Customers aren't really doing a lot of that, which is why we make sure that that appliance does it and is configured out of the box to do that.”

The partnership expansion comes as organisations grapple with increasing requirements and environmental assessments for cyber insurance, Cloudian and Softsource said, with data immutability claimed to be the key to securing adequate cyber insurance coverage.

“What we’re finding is, either policies are extremely expensive if you don’t have this kind of immutability, or you just can’t get cover without adequate backup protection,” Young said.

Cloudian Asia Pacific and Japan senior director James Wright added that the issue of data immutability should be central to organisations’ governance.

He says that there is wider risk when organisations believe there is a level of separation between the data they use and its backup copy, the vulnerability of which is only revealed after an attack.

“We’ve designed this system to provide the level of assurance that New Zealand organisations need. The backups are untouchable and are even protected from rogue actors within the organisation,” he said.

“The backup copies can be the lifeline organisations need when their perimeter defences are taken down and that is a ‘when, not if’ consideration.”

Softsource acquired Christchurch-based vBridge in 2021, becoming the Softsource vBridge Group.

