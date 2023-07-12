University of Canterbury seeks support for Microsoft cloud migration

Credit: University of Canterbury

The University of Canterbury is seeking a partner to help with cloud migration and to gain Microsoft application migration and modernisation programme (AMMP) funding.

The university is looking to adopt public cloud services as part of its digital strategy, cloud strategy and core digital enablement program, it said in a tender released last month.

While the university already consumed Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure cloud services were the focus of the current tender to fill a contract of up to three years' duration,

Cloud technology was seen as a core enabler for the univerity's digital and IT services teams, the dcument said.

The university's in-house cloud enablement squad was developing its cloud knowledge, including gaining certification and experience to complete cloud migrations. However, the squad required support from an experienced third-party to provide resources to continue the activity.

"Given the proposed length of the contract, the level of desired trust and communication with the supplier and the approach to managing risk, the university will seek a strategic collaborative relationship with the successful supplier," the tender said.

That meant it was seeking a support partner who saw the university as an important client "not based on overall spend".

The partner would transfer industry and vendor product knowledge and experience to staff, including opportunities for upskilling and training.

The university's annual report to 31 December 2022 said it had made "excellent inroads" into its digital services transformation and confirmed the first platforms it aimed to use.

Customer relationship management software would be Microsoft's Dynamics 365 while process and service

automation would be delivered by Service Now.

Nookal had been chosen for clinic management while Microsoft's SharePoint Online would be used for content management.



In August, the university launched a new intranet platform, leaving its old intranet, which lacked many modern features, now referred to as the "retronet".



The security of the university's data and systems were also an area of focus, with a new cybersecurity strategy delivered to support cyber resilience significantly over the next three years.

As well as boosting cyber knowledge and awareness, the programme is investing to ensure the security of all remote-access methods staff and students use to access non-Microsoft services.

Separately, the university is also seeking to replace its existing hosted Oracle ERP and HCM systems with SaaS-based ones.