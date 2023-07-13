Sophos taps Soft Solutions for NZ distribution

Charles de Jesus (Sophos) and Chris Fitzgerald (Soft Solutions) Credit: Supplied

Technology distributor Soft Solutions is now an authorised distributor of cyber security-as-a-service vendor Sophos in New Zealand.

The partnership aims to provide managed service providers (MSP) with improved access to Sophos' solutions, including managed detection and response (MDR) services and endpoint, firewall, cloud and email security.

The partnership means Soft Solutions is able to expand its offerings to include security that prevents, detects and responds to ever-changing and complex cyber attacks.

Sophos MDRenables organisations to outsource their security operations to a team of experts who will continuously monitor their networks and respond to threats. Sophos also offers incident response for organisations under active attack.

"Sophos' expertise in threat detection and response, endpoint and network protection, real-time threat intelligence, and much more perfectly aligns with our commitment to delivering the best possible security strategies to our MSPs and their customers," said Chris Fitzgerald, managing director at Soft Solutions.

"Together we are providing organisations with effective defenses that stop data theft, ransomware and other cyber crimes by persistent attackers."

Charles de Jesus, director of channel sales A/NZ at Sophos, said Soft Solutions' superior market understanding, reputation and extensive customer base made it an ideal partner in New Zealand.

"We look forward to working together to deliver the highest level of cyber security solutions to local businesses," he said.

Soft Solutions' will also guarantee implementation and ongoing assistance with Sophos solutions.

Since December 2021, Soft Solutions has been 60 per cent owned by Australian distributor Bluechip Infotech.