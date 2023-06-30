Menu
Solnet inks Alation data intelligence partnership

Solnet inks Alation data intelligence partnership

Will improve customers’ ability to identify and mitigate data-related risk, Solnet says.

Claudia Muldrew
New Zealand-based IT consultant Solnet has partnered with enterprise software vendor Alation to bring its data intelligence solutions to its New Zealand customers. 

The partnership will enable New Zealand organisations across government and private sectors to shift to digital channels including cloud transformation, data governance and “self-serve analytics”, and improve customers’ ability to identify and mitigate data-related risk, Solnet said. 

Solnet claims it is aware of organisations attempting to consolidate data to make it more accessible, which it says is no longer a realistic approach due to the complexity of the modern data environment. 

"Many organisations want to gain valuable insights from data, but today's data landscape is complex. Often, data is scattered across the organisation, making it challenging to extract value and leaving risk for reputational harm, especially when it is unclear who is using and accessing data," said Mark Botherway, managing director of Solnet. 

Alation’s data intelligence platform gives customers a “singular view” of their data that spans multiple sources, across on-premises and cloud environments. 

Users are able to identify critical data to migrate to the cloud and understand when and how to use data. 

“By partnering with Solnet, who holds deep experience in operationalising critical data management and governance processes, we’re empowering anyone to find, understand, and trust data,” said Paul Sheehan, Australia and New Zealand partner and alliances director of Alation. 


