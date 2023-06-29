Kordia formalises Zscaler partnership to target zero trust

Zscaler deployment and managed services offered as well as SASE.

Julie Ware (Kordia) Credit: Supplied

Kordia is deepening its zero trust portfolio, formalising a partnership with Zscaler after supporting the vendor's customers for the past 18 months.

“Kordia’s expertise in cloud, cybersecurity and connectivity has seen us support a wide variety of businesses successfully,” said Julie Ware, head of cybersecurity products at Kordia.

Formalising the partnership meant customers could access better support, insights and expertise from the Zscaler team, Ware said.

Zscaler regional alliances director John Milionis said the partnership would help Kiwi customers access Zscaler for improved cybersecurity.

“We are thrilled with our successful partnership with Kordia, as we continue to deliver exceptional zero trust outcomes to our customers across all segments in New Zealand," Milionis said.

Kordia offers a range of Zscaler solutions and services including deployment and managed services.

In recent years, the state-owned network infrastructure company had made a leap into digital transformation, cloud and cybersecurity through the acquisition of several consultancies.

Kordia said its zero trust approach encompassed "best practice" secure access service edge (SASE) components alongside strategies for policy and governance.

While the old perimeter would still be required in several scenarios, business agility was becoming more paramount as hybrid working and digital migration were dispersing users, apps and infrastructure, Ware said.

"For businesses struggling to secure their environments in this disrupted landscape, zero trust is an obvious paradigm to adopt," she said.

Kordia research found 63 per cent of businesses surveyed said zero trust would have a positive impact on cybersecurity.

