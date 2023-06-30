Menu
AvePoint ramps up channel investment

AvePoint ramps up channel investment

Expands certifications and launches partner locator tool.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Oliver Gohl (AvePoint)

Oliver Gohl (AvePoint)

Credit: Supplied

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform AvePoint has ramped up its channel investment through expanding its certification offerings and launching a partner locator tool. 

Through the AvePoint Certification Program, organisations can now become certified in AvePoint technology and services. Additionally, AvePoint has updated its training to focus on how partners can build services around multiple products, which was requested during its most recent Partner Technical Advisory Council. 

Meanwhile, the partner locator, which is available from 3 July, will direct AvePoint customers to partners who can help deploy or build services around its technology. 

“We are continually listening to the feedback of our partners and believe the continued investment in both our certification program and the addition of new solution qualifications and the launch of our partner locator further our commitment to growing our channel here in A/NZ [Australia and New Zealand] and across the globe,” AvePoint A/NZ director of mid market and channel Oliver Gohl said. 

Insentra CEO Ronnie Altit added that a number of his business' global crew are trained through the certification program, enabling them to provide more capability to its channel partners.

 “The depth to which AvePoint invests in partner training is exemplary and truly creates a path for partners to add revenue streams,” he said. 

In May, AvePoint promoted its director of solutions engineering, Max McNamara, to lead its operations in A/NZ.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags AvePoint

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 