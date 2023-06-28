Volpara Healthcare collects peak Microsoft partner gongs

Vanessa Sorenson (Microsoft) Credit: Supplied

Microsoft has announced Kiwi health tech firm Volpara as its New Zealand partner of the year for 2023 and for healthcare and life sciences globally.

ASX-listed Volpara Health Technologies makes AI-powered image analysis software that enables radiologists to quantify breast tissue with precision and help technologists produce mammograms with optimal image quality.

Healthcare providers use use this information to better understand cancer risk, empower patients in personal care decisions, and guide recommendations about additional imaging, genetic testing, and other interventions.

Wellington-based Volpara's software, which is s used in over 2000 facilities, also streamlines operations and provides performance insights that support continuous quality improvement.

More than three million cancer risk assessments each year can be deployed stand-alone or fully integrated with electronic health record systems, mammography reporting systems, imaging hardware, and genetic laboratories.

Teri Thomas, chief executive at Volpara, described the award as "an amazing surprise"

"It has given us the opportunity to reflect on how far we’ve come, and we want to thank the team at Microsoft for all the support along the way, and our team for all of their hard work every day – we wouldn’t be where we are without you."

Earlier this month, Volpara announced its latest win, a five-year, $1.5 million contract with Breastscreen Victoria.



The judges said Volpara’s innovation and drive to improve health outcomes was impacting the lives of millions of people around the world.

"We were impressed by the way Volpara has been able to take its existing solution and morph it into a new tool that uses mammograms to identify potential cardiovascular issues," they said.

Vanessa Sorenson, chief partner officer for Microsoft A/NZ, said Volpara embodied a deep commitment to Azure and AI analytics that would ensure it was on the cutting edge of health tech innovation for years to come.

Microsoft also crowned Insight Enterprises as its Australian partner of the year.

Sorenson said she believed Insight was an excellent example of what the partner of the future looked like.

“This win recognises Insight’s combination of genuine client focus and technical excellence," she said.

"Insight has delivered incredible client outcomes this year including overhauling Australia’s largest water network's infrastructure through an Azure IoT wastewater management solution, reducing public health risk and environmental damage, as well as an enterprise data platform for Transport for NSW which utilises real-time analytics and alerts to provide commuters with more reliable journeys."

Insight also represented the best of "partnering for purpose", and had built a genuine inclusive workplace.

"It’s made a significant commitment to the Champions of Change and Women Rising programs for their internal development, and externally it’s partnered within SheCodes, Dress for Success and the Indigenous Literacy Foundation to help bridge the diversity and inclusion gap," Sorenson said

Joyce Mullen, chief executive at Insight said as powerful technologies such as generative AI redefined digital strategy, Insight was helping clients sort through complex technology decisions to run their business more effectively.

"Our strong alignment with Microsoft is a big part of how we make this happen," she said.

"I am incredibly proud of our Australian teammates, and we are honoured to be recognised as Microsoft’s Australian partner of the year.

"These awards reflect our depth of expertise as a solutions integrator, building and managing innovative, scalable solutions in Azure that give our clients the extraordinary outcomes they deserve.”

A number of A/NZ partners also picked up accolades in the other global awards categories including FiveP for modern workplace for frontline workers, Data#3 for Surface PC reseller, Insight Enterprises again for solutions assessments, and Volpara again for healthcare and life sciences.