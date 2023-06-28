Menu
Intelligent Monitoring Group to buy Tyco, operator of security business ADT

Intelligent Monitoring Group to buy Tyco, operator of security business ADT

Deal will see the number of lines monitored by IMG more than double.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Dennison Hambling (IMG)

Dennison Hambling (IMG)

Credit: Supplied

ASX-listed Intelligent Monitoring Group (IMG) is acquiring all the shares in security monitoring provider Tyco Australia Group from Signature Security Group.

Tyco provides security system installation, maintenance, and monitoring services to residential, commercial, and medical customers across A/NZ under the ADT brand.

IMG, which provides monitoring services and IoT systems, will pay $45 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments for working capital, cash and debt amounts on completion.

The combined business is expected to deliver proforma revenue of $133.7 million in the 2023 financial year with a combined $24.8 million EBITDA before any cost improvements, transaction, and restructuring charges.

Targeted improvements are expected to lift EBITDA through $31 million in the 2024 financial year with a business plan to move the combined operations to growth during the 2024 calendar year.

IMG managing director Dennison Hambling said the opportunity to create a market leading business, with one of the most recognisable security brands in the world, was an exciting new development for IMG. 

"We look forward to delivering on our clear business plan which will transform IMG into a serious industrial company with significant profitability, a strong balance sheet and material growth prospects," he said.

IMG will fund the acquisition and refinance its current debt through a new $80 million three-year debt facility and the proceeds of a proposed $15 million equity raising.

The deal, which is subject to conditions being satisfied, is expected to complete by 1 August 2023. 

The buyout will result in the number of lines monitored by IMG more than doubling, from approximately 70,000 to 180,000 across both retail and wholesale customers with combined recurring monthly revenue above $6.5 milllion.



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags TycoADTphysical securitysecurityIntelligent Monitoring Group

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 