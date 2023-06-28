Intelligent Monitoring Group to buy Tyco, operator of security business ADT

Deal will see the number of lines monitored by IMG more than double.

Dennison Hambling (IMG) Credit: Supplied

ASX-listed Intelligent Monitoring Group (IMG) is acquiring all the shares in security monitoring provider Tyco Australia Group from Signature Security Group.

Tyco provides security system installation, maintenance, and monitoring services to residential, commercial, and medical customers across A/NZ under the ADT brand.

IMG, which provides monitoring services and IoT systems, will pay $45 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments for working capital, cash and debt amounts on completion.

The combined business is expected to deliver proforma revenue of $133.7 million in the 2023 financial year with a combined $24.8 million EBITDA before any cost improvements, transaction, and restructuring charges.

Targeted improvements are expected to lift EBITDA through $31 million in the 2024 financial year with a business plan to move the combined operations to growth during the 2024 calendar year.



IMG managing director Dennison Hambling said the opportunity to create a market leading business, with one of the most recognisable security brands in the world, was an exciting new development for IMG.

"We look forward to delivering on our clear business plan which will transform IMG into a serious industrial company with significant profitability, a strong balance sheet and material growth prospects," he said.



IMG will fund the acquisition and refinance its current debt through a new $80 million three-year debt facility and the proceeds of a proposed $15 million equity raising.

The deal, which is subject to conditions being satisfied, is expected to complete by 1 August 2023.

The buyout will result in the number of lines monitored by IMG more than doubling, from approximately 70,000 to 180,000 across both retail and wholesale customers with combined recurring monthly revenue above $6.5 milllion.



