Government drops IaaS out of revised cloud-first policy

Microsoft welcomes changes that include a crackdown on investment on in-house ICT infrastructure.

The government has refreshed its cloud-first policy, dropping infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) out of its definition to encourage the use of true cloud.

In 2012, Cabinet directed agencies to use services from the IaaS panel agreement intending to encourage agencies to use common cross-government processes, tools or infrastructure and reduce investment in traditional i-house technology in favour of cloud.

Over time, however, the inclusion of IaaS has appeared increasingly anachronistic, with Cabinet now saying the cloud-first policy had become diluted and no longer reflected changes in technology, society or government priorities.



"Much of the technology supplied through the IaaS panel agreements now conflicts with global definitions of public cloud and is creating confusion for agencies who are considering transitioning to cloud," a Cabinet minute released last month said.

"We recommend Cabinet revoke the directive to encourage the public sector to refocus on the 'cloud-first' objectives of the policy."

The minute also noted that legacy, on-premise infrastructure could pose challenges to the management of security risks, transformation of service delivery, and transition to the cloud.

Cabinet agreed to changes in both areas, revoking the 2012 IaaS directive and ruling that agencies would not invest in on-premise ICT infrastructure unless specified criteria were met or approved by the Government chief digital officer.



Cabinet also agreed that agencies consider accountability, ethics, transparency, and collaboration in relation to Māori data, when making decisions about adopting cloud services and that agencies make cloud adoption decisions that consider high-level sustainability principles.

It also agreed that, over time, information classified as "restricted" should be hosted in a New Zealand based data centre, where a suitable onshore service exists.

Hyperscale cloud provider Microsoft welcomed the changes.

"We were delighted to see the government refresh its cloud-first policy for public services in April 2023, recognising the potential for public cloud to enable efficiencies through modern, secure and accessible services for citizens while supporting a reduction in the carbon footprint of our government services," it said in a blog post.

"New Zealand has been an early adopter of cloud technology and we see this recent refresh of the cloud-first policy as strengthening the role of the Government chief digital officer to help agencies navigate the complexity of technical or legal aspects of the cloud to accelerate digital transformation."

Reseller News is enquiring where the changes leave the all of government IaaS panel, which was renewed for five more years in May, 2021.